Global Varicella Vaccines Industry Takes Flight with 6.3% CAGR, Envisions US$ 5.76 Billion Market by 2032 | FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI), a leading market intelligence and consulting firm, has recently disclosed a highly promising forecast for the Global Varicella Vaccines Industry. According to the latest FMI report, the market is poised to witness a robust 6.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2032, culminating in an impressive value of US$ 5.76 Billion by the conclusion of the assessment period.

The report highlights a significant surge in demand for varicella vaccines, attributed to the global initiative to combat infectious diseases, with a particular focus on diseases such as chickenpox and measles. Governments worldwide are ramping up efforts to mitigate the prevalence of these diseases, steering the varicella vaccine market toward a luminous and transformative future.

From 2015 to 2021, the market flourished significantly, reaching US$ 2.93 Billion by the end of the said historical period. The Chickenpox segment is likely to offer remunerative opportunities for the Global Varicella Vaccines Industry. Several emerging economies are making significant developments in their healthcare sector, thereby, providing lucrative opportunities to players in the market.

Global Varicella Vaccines Industry Key Takeaways:

Global Varicella Vaccines Industry to surpass US$ 3 Billion in value by 2022-end

By application, chickenpox immunization is expected to record a 7.1% CAGR until 2032

By product, monovalent vaccines contributed 73.2% of the total market value in 2021

North America is the fastest-growing market, registering a 6.7% value CAGR

South Asia to be the most opportunistic market, accumulating a market value of US$ 320 Million by 2032

China to be a key contributor in the East Asian market, growing at a 5.9% CAGR

Global Varicella Vaccines Industry Competitive Landscape

Eminent players in the Global Varicella Vaccines Industry include Bio-Med Pvt. Limited, Pfizer Inc., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, Merck & Co Inc., Sanofi, and Novo Medi Sciences among others. Recent key developments among players include:

In January 2022 – Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced a new research, development, and commercialization collaboration to develop a potential first mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster virus, or HZV) a debilitating, disfiguring, and painful disease that impacts about one in three people in the United States during their lifetime. This is the third collaboration between Pfizer and BioNTech in the infectious diseases field.

In July 2021 - GC LabCell and GC Cell announced a merger agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction. The transaction brings together two iconic South Korean biopharmaceutical companies, highly complementary portfolios with a robust broad cell therapy R&D pipeline and cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities to accelerate growth and enhance value creation.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Varicella Vaccines Industry presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on product (monovalent, combination) by application (chickenpox immunization, herpes zoster immunization, mumps, measles and rubella & varicella (MMRV) immunization) and by end-user (hospitals, clinics, and others), across seven major regions (North America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)

Key Segments Covered in the Global Varicella Vaccines Industry Survey

Global Varicella Vaccines Industry by Product:

Monovalent Varicella Vaccines

Combination Varicella Vaccines

Global Varicella Vaccines Industry by Application:

Varicella Vaccines for Chickenpox Immunization

Varicella Vaccines for Herpes Zoster Immunization

Varicella Vaccines for Mumps, measles, rubella & varicella (MMRV) Immunization

Global Varicella Vaccines Industry by End User:

Varicella Vaccines for Hospitals

Varicella Vaccines for Clinics

Varicella Vaccines for Other End Users

Global Varicella Vaccines Industry by Region:

North America Varicella Vaccines Market

Europe Varicella Vaccines Market

South Asia Varicella Vaccines Market

East Asia Varicella Vaccines Market

Oceania Varicella Vaccines Market

Middle East & Africa Varicella Vaccines Market

Latin America Varicella Vaccines Market

