GCC Calcium Oxide Market Set to Soar to US$ 245.4 Million by 2033, Fueled by Region’s Construction Surge

The growth of the building and construction sector in the region is projected to drive the market in the forecast period. The Gulf Cooperation Council or, GCC calcium oxide market is projected to reach a market capitalization of US$ 245.4 million at a CAGR of 4.9% by the end of the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Calcium oxide demand for soil stabilization applications is expected to expand as the GCC countries continue to focus on developing their transportation networks and creating solid foundations for infrastructure projects.

GCC region has seen an increase in infrastructure projects such as skyscrapers, airports, motorways, and residential complexes. All of these are predicted to significantly boost demand for calcium oxide. Likewise, calcium oxide is used for soil stabilization, which improves the engineering features of the soil and makes it acceptable for construction.

The market is expected to benefit from the expanding building and construction sectors in these countries that are heavily investing in large-scale infrastructure projects. These include construction, transportation, and urbanization initiatives. Calcium oxide plays an indispensable role in these sectors owing to its diverse applications.