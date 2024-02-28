GCC Calcium Oxide Market Set to Soar to US$ 245.4 Million by 2033, Fueled by Region’s Construction Surge

The growth of the building and construction sector in the region is projected to drive the market in the forecast period. The Gulf Cooperation Council or, GCC calcium oxide market is projected to reach a market capitalization of US$ 245.4 million at a CAGR of 4.9% by the end of the forecast period 2023 to 2033.
Calcium oxide demand for soil stabilization applications is expected to expand as the GCC countries continue to focus on developing their transportation networks and creating solid foundations for infrastructure projects.
GCC region has seen an increase in infrastructure projects such as skyscrapers, airports, motorways, and residential complexes. All of these are predicted to significantly boost demand for calcium oxide. Likewise, calcium oxide is used for soil stabilization, which improves the engineering features of the soil and makes it acceptable for construction.
The market is expected to benefit from the expanding building and construction sectors in these countries that are heavily investing in large-scale infrastructure projects. These include construction, transportation, and urbanization initiatives. Calcium oxide plays an indispensable role in these sectors owing to its diverse applications.
The market is highly competitive and dominated by domestic manufacturers of calcium oxide. However, the distributors of calcium oxide seek contracts with these manufacturers to provide a consistent supply of chemicals in the region. These strategies are expected to benefit the growth of the calcium oxide market.
Besides the above-mentioned industry trends, the calcium oxide market is also heavily influenced by demographic, macroeconomic, innovation, and sustainability factors. Based on these factors, significant investments have been made in the calcium oxide market, which is expected to drive demand for calcium oxide in the forecast period.
“Calcium oxide’s rising demand is fuelled by its versatile applications in construction, manufacturing, agriculture, and environmental sectors. Vendors are likely to find growth opportunities through governmental contracts considering the significant investments the countries have made in their infrastructural projects.” – says an FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways:
- The GCC calcium oxide market is projected to witness a CAGR of 9% during 2023 and 2033.
- The commercial grade segment is estimated to dominate the GCC calcium oxide market at 9% CAGR through 2033.
- Based on the end-use industry, the building and construction segment is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 130.7 million by the end of the forecast period.
- In the GCC region, the majority of the demand is met through domestic production, which accounts for 95% of the total market demand.
Competitive Landscape
According to FMI Analysis
- Graymont
- Saint Hilaire Industries
- Lhoist
- Carmeuse
- Austin White Lime
- Ube Material Industries Ltd
- Saudi Lime Industries Co
- Astra Mining
- United Mining Investments Co.
- Mississippi Lime
- Emirates Lime Factory
- Super Cement Manufacturing Company LLC
- Ras Al Khaimah Lime
- SATHI International FZE
- GULF LIME CO LLC
Key players are engaged in the expansion of production capacities along with research and development.
Companies are also involved in the long-term supply of the products with the end users to maintain the proper supply chain and uninterrupted supply of final products.
More Insights into the Calcium Oxide Market Report
In its up-to-date report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global calcium oxide market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033. To understand the GCC market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on grade, end-use sector, and region.
Market Segmentation
By Grade:
- Food grade
- Commercial grade
By End-use Industries:
- Building and Construction
- Iron and Steel Industries
- Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Food Industry
- Glass Manufacturing
- Agriculture
- Others
By Country:
- United Arab Emirates
- Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- Bahrain
- Oman
