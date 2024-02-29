Commercial Drink Mixers Market to Expand Significantly by 2033

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-29 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Future Market Insights (FMI) research, the global commercial drink mixers market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.4% during the 2022 – 2032 period. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 784.5 Mn in 2022 to US$ 1208.1 Mn by 2032.

ncreasing alcohol consumption is predicted to be one of the most critical market drivers during the 2022 – 2032 period. Drink mixers have the ability to enhance flavors of alcoholic beverages, and in the coming years, more consumers are expected to experiment with them. Players are also focused on creating novel products that come in attractive packaging. This trend is poised to make products more visually appealing to consumers.

The club soda category is anticipated to increase at the fastest pace, as it is set to register a steady 4.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Club soda’s escalating popularity among consumers around the world is estimated to be boosting the market’s expansion.

The segment is primarily driven by the considerable consumption of alcoholic beverages like vodka and gin. Additionally, the comeback of cocktail trends among young people in developed and developing economies, as well as the rising demand for premium spirits, are credited with driving the expansion of the club soda industry.

Key Takeaways from the Commercial Drink Mixers Market

By 2022 end, the global commercial drink mixers market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 784.5 Mn .

. From 2022 – 2032, a steady CAGR of 4.4% is predicted for the market.

is predicted for the market. By the end of 2032, a valuation of US$ 1208.1 Mn is expected for the market.

is expected for the market. The U.K., the U.S., and France are the markets that are anticipated to register maximum expansion during the forecast period.

Use of commercial drink mixers is also predicted to grow in the Asia Pacific region.

Competition Landscape: Commercial Drink Mixers Market

The London Essence Company, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, THOMAS HENRY GMBH, East Imperial, Fentimans, Q MIXERS, Britvic, White Rock Products Corporation, and Bartisans are some of the major players in the drink mixers market.

Fragmentation is a prominent characteristic of the global commercial drink mixers market as several international and regional players are expected to compete during the forecast period. There is increasing focus on creating novel products. From 2022 – 2032, drink mixer machines are also set to play a prominent role in fueling expansion of the commercial drink mixers market. These machines feature multiple technological advancements that allow them to be used in drinking establishments for convenient mixing