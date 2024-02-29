What Are the Current Trends in the Customer Relationship Management Industry?

Customer Relationship Management Industry Data Book – Customer Experience Management, Customer Self-service Software, Digital Experience Platform, Sales force Automation Software, Sales Training Software, Marketing Automation Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Customer Relationship Management Industry was estimated at USD 51.43 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Digital Experience Platform Market Growth & Trends

The global digital experience platform market size is estimated to reach USD 30.41 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Incumbents of several industries and verticals have started using a customer-centric approach to deal with real-time customer data. Digital experience platforms (DXP) can help these industries in achieving a holistic view of activities, customer interactions, and data across multiple applications and touchpoints.

Digital experiences offered by the companies also contain the potential to enhance customer engagement and increase operational productivity in the long run. As these, enterprises prioritize various components of digital experience to attract tech-savvy and self-educating customers. These factors would further supplement the growth of the digital experience platform industry.

Increasing demand for CRM solutions owing to the shifting focus of end-use companies toward digital marketing and services to enhance consumer experience is anticipated to drive the digital experience platform market growth across the globe in the forecast period. The integration of emerging technologies such as big data analytics and cloud computing plays a vital role in improving the productivity of DXPs, thereby supporting market growth.

Customer Experience Management Market Growth & Trends

The global customer experience management market size is expected to reach USD 32.87 billion by 2030 and expand at a significant CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2030 according to the new report by Grand View Research. Customer experience management solutions are gaining widespread popularity in diverse industries. As businesses become more customer-centric, the customer experience management (CEM) market is expected to witness rapid growth in the forecast period. Ongoing trends such as hyper-personalization of customer service, the use of AI and automation, and various customer value models are the key attributes propelling the growth of the segment. Moreover, implementing robust social media customer service can help reduce costs, increase response times, improve customer satisfaction, and increase the adoption of customer experience management platforms across industries.

As working from home becomes more common and is facilitated by video conferencing, digital transformation of the employee experience will be critical for growth. Remote working frequently leads to higher Employee Satisfaction (E-SAT), which leads to higher overall Customer Satisfaction (C-SAT). A remote workforce allows an organization to hire the best talent from all over the world, which improves both the local and global customer experiences. Organizations that want to keep their customer experience scope onshore/nearshore could benefit from a right-shored work-at-home model rather than an offshore-only model. These developments would further drive the growth of the customer experience management market during the forecast period.

Organizations have implemented new business models in order to broaden their customer reach and improve the end-user experience. Organizations are also working to improve their ability to adapt to changing customer expectations as well as market conditions. Several industries and industry verticals are expanding their customer reach by utilizing various e-commerce models such as e-retail, direct-to-customer (D2C), marketplace, and social commerce.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Customer Relationship Management industry are:

Adobe Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Creatio

