Global Hard Gelatin Capsules Industry to Achieve Striking 6.4% Growth, Hitting US$ 3.2 Billion by 2032 | Reveals by FMI Experts

In a groundbreaking stride, the Global Hard Gelatin Capsules Industry is set to achieve an extraordinary valuation of US$ 3.2 Billion by 2032, showcasing a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032. This significant ascent from the industry’s proud valuation of US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022 underscores its robust trajectory and signals a promising future.

Hard gelatin capsules, playing a pivotal role in oral dosage forms, have become indispensable in delivering a diverse range of supplements, ranging from essential minerals to life-saving medications and health-enhancing compounds. Originally designed for single-dose formulations, these capsules have evolved into a cornerstone of modern pharmaceuticals.

The industry’s evolution is driven by groundbreaking pellet technology, which is revolutionizing capsule-based drug delivery systems. This innovative breakthrough enables the seamless integration of multi-particulate drug delivery within capsules, ushering in a transformative era of enhanced therapeutic efficacy.

Request a Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14948

Liquid-filled hard gelatin capsules have emerged as a compelling alternative to their soft gelatin counterparts. Many industry players have adopted liquid encapsulation technology previously associated with soft gels. Formulation experts are revisiting two-piece hard gelatin capsules as a viable substitute for soft gels, positioning them for greater use and innovation in the pharmaceutical field.

The gelatin on hard caps makes it simpler for consumers to swallow at the time of safeguarding active ingredients in a capsule from light, oxygen, and dust.

The good part is that empty hard gelatin capsules could be sold to the brand owners who would fill them with nutrition or drugs. Plus, providers of gelatin provide Kosher and Halal certifications for several gelatin varieties for catering to consumers’ needs.

However, the fact that hard gelatin capsule shells are prone to gelatin’s cross-linking; could, in turn, result in all the more mutable rates to render in-vitro dissolution. Though the issue could be resolved by adding proteolytic enzymes to the dissolving medium, but comes with complications; which results in very few regulatory bodies approving it.

Future Market Insights has entailed these facets with prospects in its latest market study entitled ‘Global Hard Gelatin Capsules Industry’. It has its team of analysts and consultants to execute using a bottom-up approach in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.

“Oral administration is expected to be the major revenue generator of the Global Hard Gelatin Capsules Industry going forward”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Reach Out to Our Analyst For Your Queries

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14948

Key Takeaways from the Global Hard Gelatin Capsules Industry

North America holds the largest market share with the US being subject to extensive research being conducted due to funds backed by the government.

Europe holds the second-largest market share with Germany leading from the front. This could be reasoned with regulated manufacturing as well as development of the nutraceuticals through new modes of drug delivery.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the Global Hard Gelatin Capsules Industry. This could be credited to China dominating the market. It is coming through as a production hub for various pharmaceutical products. Thus high-functioning manufacturing units are coming up with contract manufacturing.

Competitive Global Hard Gelatin Capsules Industry

Medicaps, in March 2022, did gain RERA’s (Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s) permission for the Medicaps Business Park project.

Suheung America Corporation has its EMBO CAPS VG-ALPHA medication delivery device (an empty vegetarian capsule focusing on the pharmaceuticals vertical).

What does the Report say?

The research study is based on source (type-A (pork skin), Type-B gelatin (animal bones & calf skin), and fish bone gelatin), size (size “000” capsules, size “00” capsules, size “0” capsules, size “1” capsules, size “2” capsules, size “3” capsules, size “4” capsules, and size “5” capsules), route of administration (oral administration and inhalation administration), and end-user (pharmaceutical companies, cosmetics & nutraceutical companies, and CROs & CDMOs).

With the fact that hard gelatin capsules demonstrate exceptional protection against oxidation, the Global Hard Gelatin Capsules Industry is expected to grow on a good count in the forecast period.

Request Your Customized Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14948

Global Hard Gelatin Capsules Industry Key Companies Covered:

ACG Worldwide

Lonza-Capsugel

Qualicaps, Inc. – MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

CapsCanada Corporation / Farmacapsulas

Roxlor LLC

Suheung Co., Ltd. – EmboCaps

Medi-Caps Ltd.

NLL – Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

Natural Capsules

ERAWAT PHARMA

Key Market Segments Covered in Global Hard Gelatin Capsules Industry Research

By Source:

Type-A (Pork Skin)

Type-B Gelatin (Animal Bones & Calf Skin)

Fish Bone Gelatin

By Size:

Size “000” Capsules

Size “00” Capsules

Size “0” Capsules

Size “1” Capsules

Size “2” Capsules

Size “3” Capsules

Size “4” Capsules

Size “5” Capsules

Access Exclusive Market Insights – Purchase Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14948

By Route of Administration:

Oral Administration

Inhalation Administration

By End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Cosmetic & Nutraceutical Companies

CROs & CDMOs

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI is the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube