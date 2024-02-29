Wheat Fiber Market Expected to Reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2032

The global wheat fiber market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.4% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 3.5 Billion by 2032.

Consumers’ shopping habits reflect their shifting perspectives on natural food ingredients. The health benefits of natural products are the most important elements driving rising demand and, as a result, the expansion of the natural ingredients industry. Natural substances are getting more popular among customers.

The reason for this is that an increasing number of people suffer from various diseases and are allergic to synthetic substances. Customers love wheat fibre because it is produced from natural ingredients that promote health and wellness. As a result, the increased demand for natural components like wheat is predicted to increase the usage of wheat fibre in a wide range of food products.

Consumers want to know how their food is made, where it comes from, and how good the ingredients are. Consumers are demanding transparency as they become more aware of the harmful effects of added chemicals and pesticides.

To ensure food safety, consumers are tracing the journey of their food from source to consumption using technology. The recent focus on food safety issues has raised consumer awareness of potential safety risks in the products they consume, fueling increased demand for traceability. Labeled products are provided by Cargill, Incorporated and Ingredion Incorporated to meet market trends and consumer demands.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market is segmented based on nature, wherein the conventional wheat fiber is anticipated to account for around 89% of the market share over the forecast period.

The North America wheat fiber market is anticipated to dominate the global market with a market share of around 27.0% in 2022.

On the basis of type, soluble wheat fiber is expected to hold a market share of 62% in 2022, which is also expected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period.

Obesity has nearly tripled worldwide since 1975, according to the World Health Organization. Obesity and health problems associated with being overweight kill more people than underweight issues in the majority of the world’s population. It was also discovered that 39 percent of adults aged 18 and up were overweight in 2016, with 13 percent obese. Obesity can be avoided by limiting overeating and adhering to a healthy diet. Soluble wheat fibers can help you lose weight by reducing your appetite and calorie intake.

“The key players operating in the global wheat fiber market are focusing on partnership, collaboration, acquisitions, and mergers, with regional and local manufacturers and distributors to increase the products’ penetration and revenue of the company.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Leading wheat fibre producers are attempting to expand their footprint across promising areas by introducing new products, increasing production capacity, developing strategic partnerships with existing players, and acquiring small-scale producers. The following are some noteworthy market developments:

Cargill, Incorporated invested USD 35 million in a Cargill plant in Europe in October 2019 to produce soluble fibres that meet consumers’ demand for healthier products. The investment was part of the company’s ongoing efforts to provide on-trend solutions, and it marked the company’s first foray into soluble fibres in Europe.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global wheat fiber market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Wheat fiber Market by Category

By Nature, Wheat Fiber Market is Segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

By Type, Wheat Fiber Market is Segmented as:

Soluble Wheat Fiber

Insoluble Wheat Fiber

By End-use Industries, Wheat Fiber Market is Segmented as:

Food & Beverages Bakery Products Confectionery Sauces, Soups, and Dressings Jams & Jellies Meat Products Others

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region, Wheat Fiber Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

