Futuristic Perspectives: Built-In Hobs Market Advancing with 7.6% CAGR by 2033

The built-in hobs market sales is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2023 to 2033, from an expected US$ 4.2 billion in 2023 to US$ 8.7 billion by 2033. The market share of built-in hobs within the parent market of built-in kitchen appliances is about between 27 and 30 percent.

The United States has shown itself to be a promising market for built-in hob items in North America. Sales of built-in stoves are being driven by the rising demand for high-quality indoor home appliances in suburban and non-urban locations.

In addition, the market’s sales of built-in hobs have increased due to the growing urbanisation and consumer demand for these appliances’ practicality, safety, and aesthetic appeal. The construction of opulent homes as well as the remodelling and repair of already-existing kitchens are driving up demand for high-end kitchen appliances.

Furthermore, innovations in technology, such as the introduction of smart kitchen equipment that can be managed remotely, are further accelerating the sales. As more people become concerned about their kitchen aesthetics, the demand for gadgets such as sanitary and oil/smoke-free cooking conditions has grown significantly, pushing the demand for built-in hobs in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Built-in Hobs Market Study

India is expected to be dominate the South Asia built-in hobs market on the back of growing adoption of smart kitchen and home appliances in the country.

In terms of product type, the electric hob segment will account for significant share in the global built-in hobs market.

By burner-type, 4 burner segment will gain traction over the forthcoming decade in the built-in hobs market.

Based on sales channel, exclusive stores are expected to be the leading sales channel for built-in hobs.

Who is winning?

New entrants face moderate to high entry barriers to the market because of the high costs of research and development and the high initial costs of setting up shop. Innovations and player consolidations drive the industry as a whole. To obtain an advantage over their rivals and to expand their product range, manufacturers are focused on numerous facets of innovation.

Major players present in the built-in hobs market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Häfele, Stove Kraft Limited, TTK Prestige Limited, Somany Home Innovation Limited (SHIL), Franke-Faber, CATA Electrodomesticos India, Sunflame Enterprises Private limited, Electrolux AB.

Built-In Hobs Market By Category

By Product Type:

Electric Hobs

Ceramic

Others (Induction, gas)

By Burner Type:

2 Burner

3 Burner

4 Burner

Others

By Sales Channel:

Multi-brand Stores

Exclusive Stores

Online Stores

Independent Stores

Others

By Region: