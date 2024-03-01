Analysis and Forecast of Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Through 2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01-Transparency Market Research-a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, has released a comprehensive report on the global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market. The report covers the period from 2019 to 2027 and offers valuable insights into market trends, drivers, challenges, opportunities, and competitive landscape.

The global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancements in the healthcare sector, and rising cases of vertebral fractures, particularly in the young population due to high-velocity injuries. Additionally, advancements in image-guided surgical procedures and innovations in vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty products are contributing to market growth.

According to the report, the global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market was valued at US$ 1.0 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2027. North America dominates the market, holding more than 40% share, followed by Asia Pacific, which is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market include Medtronic, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Alphatec Spine, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Globus Medical, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., SPINUS (BMK Global Medical Company), IZI Medical Products, Zavation, and RONTIS.

The market is characterized by frequent mergers and acquisitions, collaboration, and partnerships among key players to develop newer devices with enhanced technology and strengthen their market positions. For instance, in June 2018, Medtronic received FDA approval to use its Kyphon HV-R bone cement in sacral vertebral body, enabling the company to strengthen its leadership position in the kyphoplasty device market.

For stakeholders seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the market dynamics and formulate strategic decisions, the report offers comprehensive insights into market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Additionally, the report includes detailed profiles of key players, encompassing their business strategies, product portfolios, financial performance, and recent developments.

