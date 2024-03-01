Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2023-2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market has witnessed substantial growth, reaching a value of US$ 21.5 billion in 2022. With an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2023 to 2031, the market is expected to reach US$ 37.9 billion by the end of 2031. This comprehensive market research study delves into various aspects, including market size, growth trends, key players, competitive landscape, market drivers, challenges, trends, and future outlook.

Market Drivers

The primary driver for the flexible printed circuit board market is the surge in demand for automotive electronics. Electronic systems in vehicles, utilized for safety, information, and entertainment purposes, are increasingly relying on flexible circuitry technology to address assembly errors and complexities. Additionally, the market is bolstered by the growing adoption of consumer electronics globally.

Companies in the FPCB market are responding to this demand by investing significantly in the development of high-speed, highly flexible, and dense printed circuit boards. Key industries such as aerospace, telecommunications, and energy & power are major contributors, with companies also introducing cutting-edge FPCBs for wearables.

Market Segmentation

Type

Multi-layer FPCBs

Rigid-flex FPCBs

Single-sided FPCBs

Double-sided FPCBs

Others

End-use Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Energy and Power

Aerospace and Defense

Others (Industrial, Medical and Healthcare, etc.)

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific dominated the FPCB market in 2022, driven by increased electronics integration in automobiles and a rise in consumer electronics penetration. The region is also experiencing growth in electric vehicle popularity due to environmental concerns. North America is projected to exhibit steady growth from 2023 to 2031, attributed to the demand for foldable circuit boards in aerospace and automobile sectors.

Key Players:

AT&S, Zhen Ding Tech. Group Technology Holding Limited, Benchmark Electronics, Cicor Management AG., Eltek Ltd., TTM Technologies, IEC Electronics, Flex Ltd, Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd., Daeduck GDS., Flexcom Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Interflex Co. Ltd., NewFlex Technology Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, and NOK Corporation

Market Analysis

The report includes a detailed market analysis covering qualitative aspects such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, key trends, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, value chain analysis, and SWOT analysis. At the regional level, the analysis includes key trends, price trends, and key supplier analysis.

