Rohde & Schwarz and SmartViser partner to demonstrate test solutions for new EEI regulation

Munich, Germany, 2024-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Rohde & Schwarz and SmartViser have partnered to develop a solution for testing compliance with a new regulation that will require Energy Efficiency Index (EEI) labeling for smartphones and tablets sold in the EU. At the core of the solution is the R&S CMX500, a radio communication tester that supports end-to-end testing of all signaling use cases, combined with SmartViser’s viSer test automation application – available for Android and iOS. Both companies will showcase the solution at Mobile World Congress 2024.

Caption: Rohde & Schwarz and SmartViser developed a tailored solution for testing compliance with the new EU Energy Efficiency Index (EEI).

Rohde & Schwarz, a leading provider of test and measurement solutions, has partnered with SmartViser, a provider of active test automation products, to develop a tailored solution for testing compliance with a new EU Energy Efficiency Index (EEI) label for smartphones and tablets.

The DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) 2023/1669, published in September 2023, mandates EEI labeling for smartphones and tablets sold in the European Union starting from June 20, 2025. Annex II of the regulation specifies the energy efficiency class and EEI requirements, while Annex IV outlines the measurement and calculation methods.

SmartViser has been actively involved in creating solutions to help customers ensure that their products comply with this regulation. The company is currently offering the first pilot application, which features a repeatable and reliable test procedure and can be installed on smartphones and tablets to perform a series of user actions such as calling, browsing and streaming.

To address future test requirements, SmartViser and Rohde & Schwarz have paired up and combined their solutions. The R&S CMX500 wireless communication tester supports the latest wireless technologies, including LTE, 5G NR and WLAN. Its energy efficiency test solution offers seamless power consumption measurements in parallel to RF measurements, protocol tests or application tests.

Alexander Pabst, Vice President of Wireless Communications at Rohde & Schwarz emphasizes the importance of energy-saving initiatives within the wireless communication industry: “We are excited that the R&S CMX500 has been selected to be part of the SmartViser test solution. Energy efficiency is a key issue in wireless communications, and we are confident that this collaborative effort with SmartViser will make it easier for mobile device manufacturers to test their products for compliance with this new regulation.”

Gilles Ricordel, CEO of SmartViser says: “We are excited to announce our collaboration with Rohde & Schwarz. At SmartViser, we believe that strategic collaborations are pivotal to driving technological advancements. By combining our automation experience with industry-leading Rohde & Schwarz technology, we empower our customers to offer market-leading products that ensure the highest standards of energy efficiency.”

Rohde & Schwarz and SmartViser will showcase a live demo of their joint test solution for EEI labeling at the Mobile World Congress 2024 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona in hall 5, booth 5A80. SmartViser can be found in hall 5 booth 5B41-4 French Tech Pavilion.

SmartViser, headquartered in Rennes, France, offers innovative test automation products and solutions for mobile network operators, regulators, device manufacturers, mission-critical organizations, and companies looking to optimize testing, improve Quality of Experience, increase testing coverage, and reduce testing costs. SmartViser has developed the standalone test automation suite viSer to measure QoS/QoE on devices supporting over 100 KPIs. ViserMark Label to measure battery life performance translating mAh into straightforward battery life scores allows smartphone manufacturers to improve their battery life performance and offer superior quality of experience for their end-users. ViserMark is offering a variety of labels including Power Efficiency and consumption.

Rohde & Schwarz is striving for a safer and connected world with its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity Divisions. For 90 years, the global technology group has pushed technical boundaries with developments in cutting-edge technologies. The company's leading-edge products and solutions empower industrial, regulatory and government customers to attain technological and digital sovereignty. The privately owned, Munich based company can act independently, long-term and sustainably. Rohde & Schwarz generated net revenue of EUR 2.78 billion in the 2022/2023 fiscal year (July to June). On June 30, 2023, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,800 employees worldwide. R&S® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

