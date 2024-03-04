Dr. Jason Augustine DDS Sets New Standards for Effective Gum Disease Treatment in Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Phoenix gum disease treatment specialist Dr. Jason Augustine, DDS, is pleased to announce the creation of new benchmarks in the industry. By providing innovative treatments that yield remarkable outcomes, Dr. Augustine and his colleagues are transforming the way gum disease is treated. They are dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered care.

Millions of people worldwide suffer from gum disease, also referred to as periodontal disease, which poses serious hazards to oral health and general well-being. Dr. Jason Augustine DDS understands the significance of treating this common ailment with cutting-edge methods and individualized treatment regimens catered to the particular requirements of each patient.

Providing our patients with the best care possible is our top priority at our office,” Dr. Jason Augustine stated. “Teeth loss and other systemic health problems are just two of the major effects of gum disease that warrant treatment. That’s why we are committed to setting new standards for effective gum disease treatment in Phoenix.”

Treatment for gum disease under Dr. Augustine has a strong emphasis on proactive intervention, early detection, and all-encompassing management techniques. Utilizing cutting-edge diagnostic equipment and remaining abreast of developments in periodontal therapy, Dr. Augustine guarantees that patients get the best care possible.

Among the innovative gum disease treatment options offered at Dr. Jason Augustine DDS are:

1. Non-surgical periodontal therapy: Scaling and root planing are used to eliminate plaque and tartar buildup below the gumline, which promotes healing and reduces irritation.

2. Laser therapy: Making use of laser technology to target and eliminate bacteria, sterilize periodontal pockets, and stimulate tissue regeneration.

3. Antibiotic therapy: using systemic or localized antibiotics to get rid of infection and stop gum disease from coming back.

4. Regenerative procedures: repairing damaged periodontal tissues and fostering long-term oral health by using cutting-edge methods like bone grafting and tissue regeneration.

Dr. Jason Augustine DDS uses a team approach to treat gum disease. He spends time getting to know each patient and designing customized treatment plans that meet their goals and needs. Dr. Augustine emphasizes prevention, education, & comprehensive care to provide patients with the tools they need to take control of their oral health and experience long-lasting results.

Dr. Jason Augustine DDS is setting the standard for excellence for patients in Phoenix who require effective gum disease therapy from a trustworthy and knowledgeable dentist. Dr. Augustine and his colleagues are committed to providing patients with lifetime healthy, beautiful smiles innovation, compassion, & exceptional patient care.

