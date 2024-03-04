Webinar On “How to Automate Manual Email Handling with CTK Email Parser In Salesforce

Saint Paul, Minnesota, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Are you overburdened with emails and struggling to extract valuable information? Not to worry, Cynoteck has a solution! Join Cynoteck for a FREE webinar on February 24th, 2024, and discover the power of our CTK Email Parser Tool!

In today’s digital age, manually handling emails can be time-consuming, prone to errors, and hinder productivity. But what if there was a better way?

CTK Email Parser is an advanced email processing and automation solution designed specifically for Salesforce users. This innovative tool automates the extraction of data from emails and attachments, simplifying processes and boosting efficiency by seamlessly populating data into your Salesforce CRM. It seamlessly converts email data into actionable insights, saving you time, money, and frustration.

Unlock the Benefits:

Join Cynoteck for an enlightening discussion, uncovering the capabilities of this Email Parser tool. Discover how this powerful solution streamlines operational email processing, liberates enterprise teams from repetitive tasks, and enhances responsiveness—all while minimizing the costs associated with email management. Some more benefits include:

Free up your valuable time and eliminate tedious, error-prone tasks.

Free up your valuable time and eliminate tedious, error-prone tasks. Boost accuracy: Extract data with 100% precision, ensuring reliable information for decision-making.

Automate email workflows and handle high volumes with ease.

Automate email workflows and handle high volumes with ease. Increase productivity: Focus on strategic tasks while CTK takes care of the data-heavy lifting.

Webinar Highlights:

Date: February 24th, 2024

February 24th, 2024 Time: 9:30 AM EST, 8 PM IST

9:30 AM EST, 8 PM IST Format: Live online webinar

Live online webinar Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_klVM9wnRQ9usQUlTpan5jg#/registration

What will you discover in this Webinar?

How does CTK Email Parser work and its key features?

Why do Salesforce users need the CTK Email Parser?

Real-world use cases of CTK Email Parser across various industries.

Practical tips and best practices for maximizing your email automation.

Live Q&A session with industry experts.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and transform your email management! Register for the FREE webinar today.

About Cynoteck Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Cynoteck is a dynamic and professional IT services provider serving many different industries with a wide array of tailored services. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 150+ employees working from offices in Minneapolis, Dubai UAE, and India, offering a wide range of services, including CRM solutions with Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365, MS Dynamics ERP System Development, Data Science, Web, and Mobile application development, etc. We believe in the power of technology and provide exceptional experiences. Our mission is to bring innovation and efficiency to our customers’ operations and business by doing what we do best. Our right teams can take care of your technological aspects and increase your business productivity. As a trusted Microsoft Gold Partner and Salesforce Ridge Consulting Partner, we excel in delivering top-tier business solutions with a client-centric approach.

Contact:

Anil Semwal, Director of Sales

info@ctkemailparser.com

+1-415-429-6641