OndoSense Expands Sensor Portfolio: OndoSense Reach – Smallest Dimensions, Great Performance

Freiburg, Germany, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — OndoSense expands its portfolio of high-performance and reliable industrial sensors: Based on the world’s first micrometer-accurate distance radar OndoSense apex, the German radar expert now presents the OndoSense reach radar sensor for distance measurement, object detection and positioning. With its great performance and reliability, it is ideally tailored to the market needs of industrial automation. The OndoSense reach combines millimeter accuracy and high measuring speed with a wide measuring range. And as one of the smallest distance sensors on the radar market, it is also suitable for confined spaces and short measuring distances. Thanks to innovative radar technology, the OndoSense reach reliably measures at all times – even in challenging production environments with dirt, smoke, steam, rain, poor light conditions or rough surfaces. The OndoSense reach is thus perfectly suited for the automation of indoor and outdoor applications in agriculture, mining, transport and logistics as well as for factory automation in the manufacturing industry.

High performance even for demanding applications

“The OndoSense reach distance sensor sets new standards in industrial measurement technology with its compact dimensions and the recognized reliability and performance of our robust, low-maintenance radar technology. As a result, the OndoSense radar sensor enables production and efficiency gains in the automation of measurement tasks with high demands on accuracy and speed. I am thrilled with the performance of our new radar sensor and proud of the development work that the entire OndoSense team has done here,” explains Rainer Waltersbacher, Co-CEO of OndoSense.

Smallest distance sensor on the radar market

With its practical M30 housing design and a length of only 92 millimeters, the OndoSense reach is one of the smallest radar sensors ever for distance measurements, object detection and positioning. This means that the sensor can be easily used for applications in confined installation spaces with short measuring distances. The OndoSense reach also offers a measurement accuracy of ± 2 mm and a measuring rate of 100 Hertz. As a result, the distance radar is also suitable for demanding applications. The measuring range of the sensor starts at 0.2 meters and reaches up to 40 meters.

With an RS485 communication protocol, an analog current interface (4-20 mA) and three digital switching outputs (PNP/NPN), customers benefit from powerful industrial interfaces for data transmission to the programmable logic controller (PLC). Via a gateway, the sensor can connect operate interfaces such as Profinet or CAN.

Reliable measurements even in dirt, steam or rain

The OndoSense reach radar sensor for distance measurements enables reliable and precise measurement results at all times – even with dirt, smoke, steam, rain, snow, poor light conditions, light flashes or rough surfaces. Thanks to its dust-proof, jet water-proof housing (IP 67) and its resistant PTFE lens, the robust distance radar is also suitable for demanding production environments and outdoor applications.

The high-performance OndoSense reach radar sensor is ideal for distance or dimension measurement, object positioning or detection in agriculture, mining, transport and logistics, shipping and offshore, mechanical and plant engineering or in the energy sector.

About OndoSense

OndoSense realizes breakthrough radar sensor technology for a digitized industrial world. With sensor solutions based on high-precision, robust radar technology and smart sensor software, we ensure customers get relevant data for the intelligent control of production plants and machines. That way, we are helping to drive digital transformation in the industry. Our innovative, high-performance radar sensors can be used reliably in a wide range of applications – even in challenging environments with dust, steam, smoke, fire, or noise. OndoSense was founded in 2018 by two radar experts from the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics IAF.