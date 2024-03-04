30 Free Success Seminars in 30 Days for 30 Companies In Mumbai in April 2024

Mumbai, India, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Mr. Valentine known as “The Man Of Power” will travel to Mumbai soon. His aim is to conduct 30 FREE motivational seminars in 30 days within Mumbai to 30 Indian companies during the month of April, at one seminar each day for the entire month.

To qualify for one of the FREE seminars, the interested company must only provide the venue and basic equipment (such as PowerPoint projector and wireless microphone). There is no minimum or maximum number of people for the audience, that is up to the interested company, but 100 to 500 people is ideal.

The empowering seminar that Mr. Valentine will conduct for FREE up to thirty times during April is the “LIFE MASTERY” seminar, which lasts for 3 hours and which is the most personally empowering of his range of seminars.

For the past few decades, since the 1990s, Mr. Valentine has specialized in authoring empowering books and conducting motivating seminars, though he has been retired living in Thailand for the past few years. Now he has come out of retirement and his aim during the next few years is to “empower” as many Indian people as he can, mainly through conducting empowering seminars for as many Indian companies as possible.

“I have read hundreds of books on the subject [personal success] but I can truly say that nothing has inspired me to really ACT as much as your programs have.” – Danny A. Narceda, VP for Human Resources, Southern Energy Corp., Philippines.

Mr. Valentine is also known as an “empowering author extraordinaire” because his words can motivate people to great heights of personal attainment. Various of his books have been published in seventeen countries globally, including India.

Mr. Valentine has authored more than sixty books based on his own unique mix of personal development and financial empowerment. He has made a commitment to help people from all walks of life positively transform their lives through his highly inspiring words.

He is an enthusiastic and dynamic stage speaker. He really knows how to whip up a crowd and get them expressing their raw emotion and energy. His seminars are fast-paced and designed to ignite the fire that is within the heart of every person.

Mr. Valentine has empowered thousands of people worldwide to greater levels of achievement and he can do the same for the people of India. Act today to book the ideal day for a FREE seminar this April in Mumbai.

Learn more and contact Mr. Valentine at: www.jamesleevalentine.com

About James Valentine

Mr James Valentine has authored more than sixty”‘POWER” and multi-level marketing and “MILLIONAIRE” series books based on his own unique mix of personal development and financial empowerment plus network marketing skills and success strategies. James has made a commitment to help people from all walks of life positively transform their lives through his highly inspiring words. Live his success philosophy every day and be empowered for life.​​​