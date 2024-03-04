Empty Capsules Market 2031 New Research Report Provides Valuable Insights, Report Examines Trends and Opportunities

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Empty Capsules market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 5.6 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2031

Empty capsules, also known as gelatin capsules or hard capsules, are composed of gelatin or alternative polymer materials and are available in various sizes, colors, and configurations. These capsules serve as inert containers for encapsulating active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), powders, granules, or liquids, providing a convenient and tasteless dosage form for oral administration. With the growing demand for oral solid dosage forms and the increasing prevalence of self-medication and Health Supplementation, the empty capsules market continues to expand globally.

The significant players operating in the global Empty Capsules market are

ACG, Lonza Group Ltd., Qualicaps (Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation), Seoheung Co., Ltd., The Roxlor Group, Nectar Lifesciences Ltd., Medi-Caps Ltd., CapsCanada, and Natural Capsules Limited

Key Trends Driving the Empty Capsules Market:

Rising Demand for Oral Solid Dosage Forms: Oral solid dosage forms, including capsules, tablets, and powders, remain the preferred choice for drug delivery due to their ease of administration, patient compliance, and formulation flexibility. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, lifestyle-related disorders, and aging populations fuels the demand for oral medications and Health Supplements, driving the consumption of empty capsules as a preferred dosage form.

Advancements in Capsule Formulation and Technology: Ongoing advancements in capsule formulation technology, including capsule design, material science, and manufacturing processes, enable the development of specialized capsules tailored to specific formulation needs. Enteric-coated capsules, sustained-release capsules, and modified-release capsules offer controlled drug release profiles, improved bioavailability, and enhanced therapeutic outcomes for a wide range of drug products.

Shift Towards Plant-Based and Alternative Capsule Materials: Increasing consumer demand for plant-based and vegetarian-friendly products has led to the development of alternative capsule materials derived from cellulose, starch, and other natural polymers. These plant-based capsules offer a cruelty-free and eco-friendly alternative to traditional gelatin capsules, appealing to health-conscious consumers and ethical Health Supplement brands.

Expansion of Nutraceutical and Health Supplement Market: The growing popularity of Health Supplements, vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts drives the demand for empty capsules as a preferred dosage form for encapsulating nutraceutical ingredients. Capsule formulations offer advantages such as taste masking, easy swallowing, and precise dosing, contributing to the widespread adoption of capsules in the global nutraceutical market.

Recent Developments and Future Outlook:

Recent developments in the empty capsules market include:

Introduction of innovative capsule designs and technologies, such as hydrophilic capsules, lipid-based capsules, and multi-particulate capsules, offering enhanced drug delivery capabilities and formulation flexibility.

Expansion of capsule customization services and color options to meet brand differentiation and marketing requirements for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

Adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices and environmentally friendly packaging solutions to minimize the ecological footprint of capsule production and promote eco-conscious consumption in the pharmaceutical and Health Supplement industries.

Looking ahead, the empty capsules market is poised for continued growth and innovation, driven by the increasing demand for oral dosage forms, advancements in capsule technology, and evolving consumer preferences for natural, plant-based products. With a focus on quality, safety, and sustainability, stakeholders in the empty capsules industry are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and contribute to the development of innovative drug delivery solutions for improved patient care and wellness.

Market Segmentation –

Source Porcine Bovine Marine Natural

Type Gelatin Capsules Hard Gelatin Capsules Soft Gelatin Capsules Non-gelatin Capsules

Functionality Immediate Release Sustained Release Delayed Release

Application Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs Dietary Supplements Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs Cough & Cold Drugs Others (Antianemic Preparations, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, etc.)

End-user Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Nutraceutical Companies Others



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Empty Capsules Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Empty Capsules Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Empty Capsules industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

