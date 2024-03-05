DC-DC Converter Market Research with Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments and Forecast To 2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Dc-Dc Converter Market is experiencing a significant surge, with a valuation of US$ 7.4 billion in 2022. Projections indicate a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8%, reaching an estimated US$ 13.3 billion by the end of 2031. This growth is attributed to several key factors, including the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions and the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Technological advancements, particularly in wide-bandgap semiconductor materials and digital control, are reshaping customer expectations and driving the need for advanced DC-DC converters.

Market Drivers

Energy Efficiency and Power Density: Industries across the board are placing a strong emphasis on energy efficiency and power density. High-efficiency DC-DC converters are gaining traction due to their ability to deliver precise power conversion with minimal energy loss. This trend is particularly significant in battery-operated devices, where energy efficiency directly correlates with longer battery life.

Environmental Sustainability: Global concerns about climate change and environmental sustainability are driving industries to adopt greener energy solutions. Energy-efficient DC-DC converters contribute to these goals by enabling the effective utilization of energy resources and minimizing wasted energy. The demand for these converters is expected to rise as industries strive to reduce energy consumption and optimize power usage.

Rise in Adoption of Electric Vehicles: The electric vehicle market is witnessing a surge, and DC-DC converters play a crucial role in this domain. Electric vehicles utilize high-voltage DC battery systems, and DC-DC converters are essential for converting this high voltage to levels required by various components within the vehicle. The increase in adoption of EVs is a significant factor propelling the growth of the DC-DC converter market.

Market Segmentation

Type: The isolated DC-DC converter segment is expected to dominate the market, holding a 73.1% share in 2022. The demand for isolated converters is notable due to their ability to provide electrical isolation between input and output circuits, ensuring safety, noise reduction, and handling different ground potentials.

Power Range: The market is segmented based on power range, with different wattage categories such as up to 100W, 100W – 500W, 500W – 1000W, 1000W – 1500W, 1500W – 2000W, and above 2000W.

Application: The data centers application segment is projected to dominate the industry, accounting for 18.5% share in 2022. The growth in demand for high-performance computing in data centers is fueling the adoption of DC-DC converters for power management.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific: The region is estimated to hold the largest share from 2023 to 2031, accounting for 46.0% share in 2022. The growth is driven by the consumer electronics and automotive sectors, along with the presence of major electronic component manufacturers.

North America: Holding a 22.8% share in the market, North America sees an increase in the adoption of electric mobility, the deployment of 5G networks, and the implementation of stringent energy regulations, propelling the DC-DC converter market.

Key Players

Key players in the global DC-DC converter market include ABB Ltd., Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., Bel Fuse Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., FDK Corporation, FLEX Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, MEAN WELL Enterprises Co., Ltd., Meggitt PLC, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Vicor Corporation, and XP Power. These companies are investing significantly in R&D to expand their product portfolios.

Key Developments

In October 2023, Bel Fuse, Inc. launched a second-generation 700DNG40-24-8 4 kW, liquid-cooled, DC-DC converter designed for efficiently converting EV and hybrid battery bus voltages.

In September 2023, Flex Ltd. introduced the 300W PKU4317D series of DC/DC converters for telecom and datacom applications, fully protected against various electrical faults

In March 2023, Bel Fuse, Inc. launched the RDT-6Y DC-DC converter series for railway applications, featuring an ultra-wide 12:1 input voltage range.

