Lucintel Forecasts the Global Bone Densitometer Market to Reach $411.0 million by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global bone densitometer market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & specialty clinic and diagnostic & imaging center markets. The global bone densitometer market is expected to reach an estimated $411.0 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rise in the number of instances of osteoporosis, spike in the frequency of accidents, as well as, creation of new bone densitometer products by numerous important players and increase in diseases associated to the bones.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in bone densitometer market to 2030 by technology (axial bone densitometry, dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), quantitative computed tomography (QCT), peripheral bone densitometry, quantitative ultrasound (QUS), and radiographic absorptiometry (RA)), application (osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis, cystic fibrosis diagnosis, chronic kidney diseases diagnosis, body composition measurement diagnosis, and rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis), end use (hospitals & specialty clinics and diagnostic & imaging centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, osteoporosis and osteopenia diagnosis, cystic fibrosis diagnosis, chronic kidney diseases diagnosis, body composition measurement diagnosis, and rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis are the major segments of bone densitometer market by application. Lucintel forecasts that osteoporosis and osteopenia diagnosis will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospitals & specialty clinics will remain the largest segment due to patients’ increased demand for hospital-based therapy monitoring of conditions like osteoporosis, cystic fibrosis, and chronic kidney disease.

Download sample by clicking on bone densitometer market

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the region’s advanced healthcare system and the increasing number of occurrences of osteoporosis.

GE Healthcare, Hologic, OSI Systems, Diagnostic Medical Systems, Swissray Global Healthcare, Beammed, Echolight, Scanflex Healthcare, Medonica, and Eurotec Systems are the major suppliers in the bone densitometer market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Powered Surgical Stapler Market

Primary Battery Recycling Market

RF Power Amplifier Market

Semiconductor Cooler Market

Semiconductor Timing IC Market

Smart Pneumatic Market