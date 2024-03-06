Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automated Passenger Counting System Market to Reach $12.9 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automated passenger counting system market looks promising with opportunities in the railway, roadway, and airway applications. The global automated passenger counting system market is expected to reach an estimated $12.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for accurate ridership information for public transportation planning, growing emphasis on passenger data for improved operational efficiency, and government regulations promoting the adoption of advanced transportation analytics.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automated passenger counting system market to 2030 by type (display systems, announcements, infotainment systems, and mobile applications), technology (infrared, stereoscopic vision, time-of-flight, and IP cameras), application (railways, roadways, airways, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, display system, announcement, infotainment system, and mobile application are the major segments of automated passenger counting system market by type. Lucintel forecasts that mobile application will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, railway will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Ris, HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision, Eurotech, DILAX Intelcom, Infodev Electronic Designers, Cisco Systems, Siemens, Hitachi, Huawei Technology, and Clever Devices are the major suppliers in the automated passenger counting system market.

