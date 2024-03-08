Photoresist Chemicals Industry Set to Reach US$ 4537.2 Million in 2032, Unveiling Path Towards High-Performance Circuit Boards and Semiconductor Chips

The global photoresist chemicals industry size is projected to create a healthy CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2032. The global market was valued at US$ 3,185.6 Million in 2022 to surpass a valuation of US$ 4,537.2 Million by 2032. Future Market Insights historical analysis witnessed a CAGR of 2.7% from 2016 to 2021. The growth of the market is attributed to the high demand for semiconductors in the electronics and electrical industry, which is expected to be beneficial for the overall market development. Photoresist chemicals by type include wet chemicals, silicon wafers, low-k dielectric, PCB laminates, CMP slurries, specialty gasses, and photoresists.

Photoresist chemicals are considered an essential component for the construction of high-performance circuit boards and semiconductor chips. Various chemicals are used for this purpose, to achieve the desired properties, such as poly methyl methacrylate (PMMA), poly methyl glutamine (PMGI), phenol formaldehyde resin (DNQ), SU-8, and OSTE polymers. Attributing to the inevitable features offered by Photoresist chemicals and the absence of any other feasible alternatives, the market for photoresist chemicals is ever-growing.

Request Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2334

Key Takeaways in the Photoresist Chemicals Market

The global photoresist chemicals market is anticipated to surge at a phenomenal rate as the demand for micro-electronics continues to steadily grow, amid rising demand for electronic products in developing nations, and increasing penetrations of IoT across the globe.

The augmenting demand for dynamic display technology is predicted to be another major factor fuelling growth within the global photoresist chemicals market. Excessive R&D in the photoresist chemicals and its end-use industry is expected to drive innovations, further shaping newer demand arenas, and fuelling more revenues in the global photoresist chemicals market.

Photoresist chemicals are prominently made from crude oil, therefore, rising prices of crude oil are expected to increase costs, coupled with continued pricing pressure from end-use industries, which shall affect margins in the market. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns regarding the derogatory effects of these chemicals are also expected to affect the market in the long term.

Competitive Landscape Photoresist Chemicals Market

Prominent players in the Photoresist Chemicals market are focusing on plans to build new plants that are estimated to produce argon fluoride (ArF) photoresists, used in photolithography to form a patterned coating on the surface of semiconductor wafers.

Numerous other key companies are focusing on launching a new line of complementary green solvents for use in photolithographic processes in semiconductor manufacturing. The growing demand for electronic devices, such as smartphones, 5G functionality, gaming, and home entertainment, automotive applications, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has propelled the growth of the semiconductor industry, thereby augmenting the growth of wafer cleaning solvents and equipment. This portfolio is making a huge impact in the semiconductor wet chemical market with its outstanding environmental footprint, simple usage in a broad variety of tools, and excellent resist-dissolution performance.

Key Companies Profiled

The Dow Chemical Company

Fujifilm Electronic Materials Co. Ltd

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

E.I. DuPont de Nemours

Mitsui Chemicals America Inc

JSR Corporation

LG Chem

Shin-Etsu Chemical

TOK America

Honsou Chemical Industry

Buy Now Report Here! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2334

More Insights into the Photoresist Chemicals Market

North American region is anticipated to dominate the global photoresist chemicals market throughout the assessment period. The rising market competition in the North American region is expected to boost growth in the market. The United States accumulated a total market share of about 17.4% in 2022. Electronics & electrical industry development in the US played a major role in boosting the regional market demand.

The European region is set to augment the market growth at a significant pace. The European region is anticipated to account for a market share of around 14.6% over the assessment period. Extensive research and studies have taken place in the European market. Germany is slated to dominate the regional market owing to strong demand from the major end-use applications market.

Key Segments Covered in the Photoresist Chemicals Industry Analysis

By Product Type:

Positive

Negative

By Spectral Line Size:

g-line

i-line

KrF

ArF Immersion

ArF Dry

By End Use Application:

Microelectronics

Sand Carving

Fabrication of Printed Circuit Boards

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube