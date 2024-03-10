Bleu de Toi: A Haven of Hospitality and Excellence in Pereybere, Mauritius

Pereybere, Mauritius, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Bleu de Toi, situated in the serene suburb of Pereybere in Grand Baie, proudly stands as a testament to unparalleled hospitality and excellence in the heart of Mauritius. With its prime location and commitment to guest satisfaction, Bleu de Toi has become a haven for travellers seeking a unique and memorable experience.

Nestled away from the hustle and bustle, Bleu de Toi offers a tranquil escape, just off the main coastal road of the North, providing easy access to bus and taxi routes. Our boutique establishment caters to visitors who cherish the perfect blend of beachside relaxation, exploration, shopping, and exquisite dining experiences.

Our very name, Bleu de Toi, encapsulates the essence of our establishment, translating to “crazy about you” or “I love you” in Belgian French. This sentiment echoes throughout the meticulously decorated rooms, each boasting tiled flooring, air conditioning, a satellite TV, a minibar, and a private bathroom with a shower and complimentary toiletries. Room sizes range from 25 to 45 square metres, but beyond mere dimensions, it’s the warmth of Bleu de Toi’s true hospitality that leaves a lasting impression.

A diverse range of activities awaits guests, including the option to enjoy cycling, further enhancing the overall experience. Our outdoor spa, lush garden, swimming pool with tanning beds and complimentary towels, free Wi-Fi, honesty bar with a designated smoking zone, and complimentary tea and coffee contribute to the overall ambience of comfort and relaxation.

Bleu de Toi takes pride in offering a home away from home, ensuring that guests have everything they need for a comfortable stay. The list of amenities includes air conditioning, laundry service, 24/7 concierge and daily maid service, bicycles, scooters, car rental, express and private check-in/check-out, luggage storage, safety deposit boxes, and scale upon request. For added convenience, our establishment provides airport transfers and free, secure parking.

In recognition of our unwavering commitment to excellence, Bleu de Toi has received prestigious awards from renowned travel platforms. TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel site, honoured Bleu de Toi with the 1st Place award for 2017 in Pereybere, outshining over 234 establishments. The Traveller’s Choice Awards consider both the quality and quantity of reviews specific to each award category.

Additionally, Booking.com bestowed the 2022 Guest Review award upon Bleu de Toi, recognising the meticulous attention to detail and exceptional service provided by the establishment. With a remarkable rating of 9/10, Bleu de Toi continues to set the standard for quality and customer satisfaction.

Whether it’s the charming atmosphere, the personalised service, or the dedication to exceeding expectations, Bleu de Toi remains a beacon of hospitality in Mauritius. As a boutique establishment, it promises an enchanting experience for every guest, leaving them with cherished memories of their time in Pereybere. To learn more about Bleu de Toi, visit our website at https://www.bleudetoi.mu/

