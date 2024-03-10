Future Electronics Celebrates the 20-Year Service Anniversary of Irene Jiang

Shanghai, China, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is celebrating Irene Jiang for reaching her 20th milestone service anniversary with the Company.

Irene is a Senior Inside Sales Executive at Future Electronics Shanghai. She began her career at Future Electronics 20 years ago as a Customer Service Representative.

“I am so pleased to work at Future Electronics,” says Irene. “I have had the opportunity to learn and grow with the Company since I was quite young! Future Electronics has given me numerous opportunities to develop my career.”

Future Electronics takes great pride in being an employer of choice and fostering an incredible work environment. The Company equips its people with world-class training, mentorship, and an abundance of opportunity.

“Thank you Future Electronics for this unforgettable work experience! I look forward to many more years together,” says Irene.

Future Electronics thanks Irene for her passion and dedication and wishes her further success in the years to come.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

