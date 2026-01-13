Centobin Law Office Expands Criminal Defence Services in Calgary, AB

Calgary, Canada, 2026-01-13 — /EPR Network/ — Centobin Law Office, a trusted law firm serving Calgary and surrounding areas, is proud to announce the expansion of its criminal defence services in Calgary, Alberta, providing individuals facing criminal charges with stronger legal representation, strategic defence, and timely legal guidance.

With criminal charges carrying serious consequences such as fines, imprisonment, and a permanent criminal record, the need for an experienced criminal lawyer in Calgary has never been more critical. Centobin Law Office is expanding its criminal defence practice to better support clients charged with assault, domestic violence, theft, drug offences, impaired driving (DUI), fraud, and other Criminal Code offences.

“Our goal is to ensure that individuals facing criminal accusations in Calgary have access to strong, knowledgeable, and compassionate legal defence,” said a spokesperson for Centobin Law Office. “Early legal representation can significantly impact the outcome of a criminal case, and our expanded services allow us to assist more clients during critical moments.”

As a Calgary-based criminal defence law firm, Centobin Law Office understands the local court system, Crown procedures, and Alberta criminal law. The firm’s criminal lawyers focus on protecting clients’ rights, building strategic defences, negotiating with prosecutors, and representing clients confidently in court.

The expanded criminal defence services are especially beneficial for first-time offenders, newcomers and immigrants, and individuals unfamiliar with the Canadian criminal justice system. Criminal charges can also have immigration consequences, making it essential to work with a law firm that understands both criminal and legal implications.

Centobin Law Office is committed to providing personalized legal strategies, clear communication, and professional advocacy for every client. The firm continues to strengthen its reputation as a reliable criminal defence lawyer in Calgary, AB, known for diligence, discretion, and results-driven representation.

Individuals who are under investigation, have been arrested, or are facing criminal charges are encouraged to seek legal advice as early as possible to protect their rights and future.

Contact Centobin Law Office – Criminal Lawyers in Calgary, AB

Law Firm Name: Centobin Law Office

Service: Criminal Defence Lawyer in Calgary, AB

Website: https://centobinlaw.ca/criminal-law

Google Business Profile: https://g.page/r/CZrtawytgyROEBM

Phone: +1 (866) 395-3232

Email: info@centobinlaw.ca

For trusted legal representation, contact Centobin Law Office, your local criminal lawyers in Calgary, today.