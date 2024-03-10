Highfield RIBs: Setting the New Standard in Rigid Inflatable Boats – Now Available in Essex

Essex, UK, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — In a significant announcement for boating enthusiasts and maritime professionals alike, Highfield Boats, the world’s leading aluminium hulled RIB manufacturer, has partnered with Morgan Marine to offer its top-of-the-line Rigid Inflatable Boats (RIBs) in Essex, UK. This partnership brings Highfield’s renowned durability, performance, and design to the local maritime community, backed by Morgan Marine’s exceptional customer service and expertise.

Highfield Ribs for sale: A Legacy of Excellence

Since its inception in 2011, Highfield Boats has set the gold standard in the RIB industry, combining innovative design with unparalleled craftsmanship. Known for their robust and seaworthy nature, Highfield Ribs are engineered to excel in the challenging UK waters and beyond. The use of high tensile, marine-grade aluminium in their hulls offers a level of toughness and durability not found in traditional fibreglass boats, making them the ideal choice for both recreational and professional use.

Unmatched Durability and Design

The hallmark of Highfield RIBs is their powder-coated aluminium hulls, designed to withstand the harshest marine environments without succumbing to the common issues of gelcoat chips and delamination. This ensures that every Highfield RIB maintains its performance and aesthetic appeal for years to come, providing unbeatable value and peace of mind for its owners.

Catering to Every Boating Need

Highfield’s extensive range of RIBs, including the Ultralite, Classic, Sport, and Patrol series, offers something for everyone – from lightweight tenders that are easy to tow, launch, and recover, to heavy-duty models capable of handling offshore conditions with ease. The popular Ocean Master 500, for example, combines comfort, performance, and versatility, making it a favorite among boating enthusiasts.

Quality Assurance and Customer Satisfaction

Highfield’s commitment to quality is evident in every boat they produce, with each model undergoing rigorous testing to meet strict ISO standards. Coupled with comprehensive warranty options, including a 2-year structural warranty and a 5-year hull warranty, Highfield owners can enjoy their adventures on the water with confidence.

Morgan Marine: Your Gateway to Highfield Excellence

As the official UK dealer for Highfield Boats, Morgan Marine is proud to offer a wide selection of Highfield RIBs, along with expert advice and personalized service. Whether you’re a seasoned mariner or new to boating, the team at Morgan Marine is dedicated to helping you find the perfect Highfield RIB to suit your needs, complete with financing options and after-sales support.

Visit Morgan Marine today to discover the Highfield difference and take the first step towards your next maritime adventure. With Highfield RIBs, you’re not just buying a boat; you’re investing in a legacy of excellence and innovation.

For more information, please contact at 01206 302003 or visit our showroom in Essex.