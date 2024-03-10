The Bistro: A Family-Friendly Haven

Belmore, Australia, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — The Bistro at Canterbury League Club is a haven for families seeking a delectable dining experience. Offering a diverse menu featuring beloved classics like chicken schnitzel, house-battered fish and chips, and mouthwatering burgers, The Bistro ensures there’s something for everyone. Whether it’s a casual family outing or a laid-back meal with loved ones, this charming spot promises both delectable meals and a welcoming atmosphere.

Booking Convenience: Experience seamless convenience with 24/7 online bookings available through a simple click on the club’s website.

Bakehouse Café: Where Elegance Meets Taste

The Bakehouse Café is an embodiment of sophistication, seamlessly blending a café, restaurant, and lounge ambiance. Adorned with elegant wrought iron screens, exquisite timber parquetry floors, and chic marble columns, this establishment exudes a contemporary bistro vibe with subtle touches of French Nouveau era style. Indulge in delightful light meals, heavenly cakes, and acclaimed coffee, touted by locals as “the best in the area.”

The Flame: A Culinary Marvel

With its picturesque views of lush gardens and an iconic waterfall, The Flame offers an unparalleled dining experience. Celebrate special occasions with loved ones and savor an array of delectable Modern Australian meals. Choose from an enticing selection, including succulent tapas like pork belly and freshly shucked oysters or indulge in mouthwatering mains such as the 200-day aged striploin and flavorful lamb rack.

Bartega: Crafted for Intimacy and Sophistication

Bartega, an artisanal cocktail bar, invites patrons into a realm of intimacy and warmth. Immerse yourself in live music, sophisticated cocktails, and an extensive wine list. Indulge in Bartega’s tantalizing canapé-style menu, offering a perfect balance between unique and familiar flavors. With live music, DJs, and specialty events, Bartega promises an ever-exciting atmosphere.

The Dynasty: An Asian Culinary Gem

Under new management, The Dynasty stands tall as one of Sydney’s premier Asian dining destinations. With its Pagoda-style timbers, bamboo curtain roof, and captivating artworks, diners are transported to a space seemingly floating on a tranquil lake. Indulge in an exceptional Asian dining experience and savor the diverse flavors presented by this magnificent establishment.

Bulldogs Sports Bar: A Sporting Haven

For sports enthusiasts, Bulldogs Sports Bar is the ultimate destination. Catch your favorite live sporting events in comfort while immersing yourself in the vibrant atmosphere. Complete with full TAB & Keno facilities and FREE Wi-Fi access, this bar ensures an unforgettable experience for all sports aficionados.

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges, and a 24-hour health club.

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au

