Projections Suggest Lightning Arrester Market to Exceed US$ 1,466.7 Million by 2032, Driven by Dynamic 6.5% CAGR

In the year 2022, the global lightning arrester market stands poised for significant expansion, with a valuation of US$ 782.1 million, marking the onset of substantial growth over the next decade. Forecasts project a remarkable ascent to US$ 1,466.7 million by 2032, indicating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Lightning arresters, often overlooked yet indispensable, assume a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of electrical equipment across various sectors, including residential, industrial, and infrastructure applications.

As global demand for reliable lightning protection solutions continues to surge, the lightning arrester market anticipates noteworthy advancements, emphasizing the crucial role these devices play in fortifying the safety and resilience of electrical systems. Stakeholders and industry participants are urged to stay abreast of this dynamic market landscape as it progresses towards unprecedented growth and innovation.

Of significant concern, North America grapples with an escalating vulnerability to frequent lightning strikes, resulting in a surge of damage to electrical infrastructure within the region. Consequently, the North American lightning arrester market is poised to witness a robust CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period. This underscores the critical need for advanced lightning protection solutions in the region to effectively mitigate the risks associated with lightning-induced damage to electrical infrastructure.

Request Your Complimentary Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14712

This growth can be attributed to a combination of factors, including stringent safety regulations and the ever-increasing power consumption of high-rise buildings. Lightning arresters serve as the ultimate guardians against the unpredictable forces of nature, acting as a barrier that dissipates the energy of lightning strikes and prevents them from wreaking havoc within buildings. This pivotal role in safeguarding lives and property underscores their significance in ensuring electrical safety in an electrified world.

As we surge forward into the future, the global lightning arrester market plays a critical role in fortifying our defenses against the capricious forces of nature, proving that safety and innovation go hand in hand in the modern world of electrical engineering.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

By rating type, above 110 KV sales are expected to remain dominant during the forecast period and will account for more than 40% by 2032.

By product type, the valve type lightning arrester segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% through the forecast period.

By end Use, the power Industry segment is projected to lead the lightning arrester market and is further anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 145.9 Mn by 2032.

In terms of region, lightning arrester sales in South Asia & Pacific are estimated to increase at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Countries such as the U.S., China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, etc. are prone to lightning strikes. Further, according to a study from the National Lightning Safety Institute, there has been a significant increase in lightning-related incidents over the past decade, with more than $2 billion in property damage reported each year. While traditional lightning rods are still the most prevalent kind of protection, lightning arresters are becoming a more popular option since they can protect a larger area for a lower cost.

Lightning Arrester Market Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Operating in the Industry:

Eaton

ABB

Hubbell

GE Grid

Schneider Electric SE

TE Connectivity

Toshiba

The lighting arreter market is moderately consolidated, with leading players accounting for more than 40% of the market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments, expansion of their distribution networks, and tie-ups with prominent end-users to maintain their market presence.

Upgrade Your Knowledge – Buy The Premium Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14712

Key Segments Covered In Lightning Arrester Industry Analysis

By Rating:

Below 35 KV

35-110 KV

Above 110 KV

By Product Type:

Rod gap arrester

Horn gap arrester

Multi gap arrester

Expulsion-type lightning arrester

Valve-type lightning arrester

Metal oxide varistor lightning arrester

Others

By End Use:

Infrastructure

Power Industry

Industrial

Municipal

Residential

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get Insights Personalized For You – Request Your Custom Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14712

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube