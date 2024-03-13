Dental Gypsum Market to Surpass of US$ 180.1 Mn by 2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-13 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

In 2021, the worldwide industry attained a valuation of US$ 117.1 million. Forecasts indicate a steady growth trajectory with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% anticipated from 2022 to 2031, culminating in a value exceeding US$ 180.1 million by the close of 2031.

The global dental gypsum market is poised for substantial expansion in the forthcoming years. This growth is attributed to the escalating trend of dental tourism, heightened demand for cosmetic dentistry, and an increasing awareness regarding oral health. Moreover, the adoption of cutting-edge digital dentistry technologies, including CAD/CAM systems and 3D printing, is anticipated to further propel the industry’s advancement.

Get Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=57243&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Dental gypsum, derived from gypsum mineral deposits worldwide, undergoes processing to create a consistent, high-quality plaster suitable for dental applications. This fine, white powder solidifies when mixed with water, forming a durable yet malleable material.

Utilized extensively in dentistry, dental gypsum is employed for making teeth impressions, mouth and teeth models, and crafting dental restorations like crowns and bridges. It finds application in orthodontics, prosthodontics, dental education, and appliance production.

Widely used by dentists, technicians, and students globally, dental gypsum is integral to numerous dental procedures. With increasing demand for dental care and advancements in technology and materials, the global dental gypsum industry is experiencing rapid expansion.

Advancements in Dental Materials and Technologies

Advancements in dental materials and technologies have driven the global dental gypsum market. Used in the production of new dental materials and appliances for various dental procedures, dental gypsum plays a vital role.

Dental ceramics, known for their natural appearance and durability, have seen significant advancements, especially in creating crowns, bridges, and veneers.

Dental gypsum stone is crucial for creating models and molds of teeth and mouth, essential for fabricating dental ceramics. With the continuous evolution of dental ceramics, the demand for dental gypsum is expected to rise.

The utilization of composite materials for filling cavities and repairing dental imperfections showcases further progress. These composites, made from resin and ceramic or glass particles, offer durable and natural-looking solutions.

As demand for dental materials grows with technological advancements, the dental gypsum market is poised to expand. Continual advancements in dental materials and technologies ensure ongoing evolution and demand for dental gypsum in the market.

Key Players:

Gyprock, Heraeus Kulzer, USG, Kerr Dental, Yoshino Gypsum, Whip-Mix, Saint-Gobain Formula, Nobilium, 3M Science, Coltene, ETI Empire Direct, and Georgia-Pacific Gypsum

Segmentation:

Product Type Dental Plaster Die Dental Stone Model Dental Stone



End-user Hospitals Dental Clinics Academic & Research Institutes



Key Developments in Global Dental Gypsum Market

In July 2019 , 3M launched a new dental gypsum called ‘3M Cast-A-Stone’, which is formulated to provide improved accuracy and stability in the production of dental models

, 3M launched a new dental gypsum called ‘3M Cast-A-Stone’, which is formulated to provide improved accuracy and stability in the production of dental models In March 2018 , Coltene launched a new dental gypsum called ‘HyCast’, which is formulated for use with the HyCast system and offers improved accuracy and stability in the production of dental models.

, Coltene launched a new dental gypsum called ‘HyCast’, which is formulated for use with the HyCast system and offers improved accuracy and stability in the production of dental models. In October 2017, Heraeus Kulzer introduced a new dental gypsum called ‘D-Luxe’, which is formulated for use with the D-Luxe system and offers enhanced accuracy and stability in the production of dental models

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Get This Exclusive Report, Instantly: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=57243<ype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Market Trends:

Technological advancements in dental gypsum formulations, such as improved setting times and enhanced physical properties.

Growing emphasis on eco-friendly and biocompatible dental materials, driving the demand for sustainable gypsum alternatives.

Increasing adoption of digital dentistry techniques, leading to the integration of 3D printing and CAD/CAM technologies in dental gypsum manufacturing.

Future Outlook:

The dental gypsum market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years, driven by the rising demand for dental procedures, advancements in dental materials, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, expanding dental tourism and growing awareness regarding oral health in emerging economies present promising opportunities for market players.

Key Market Study Points:

Market size and growth projections

Key drivers and challenges

Regional analysis and market segmentation

Competitive landscape and recent developments

Future outlook and growth opportunities

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Growing E-Mobility Consumption to Push 3D Printed Battery Sales to US$675.9 Million by 2031

Chelated Minerals Market to Surpass of US$ 7.38 Bn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube