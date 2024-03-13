Large Volume Nebulizers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during Forecast Period, 2022-2031 – Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-13 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global Large Volume Nebulizers industry achieved a valuation of US$ 574.5 million in 2021. It is forecasted to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031, reaching over US$ 1.1 billion by the conclusion of 2031.

The increase in the prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to be a significant driver for the development of the large volume nebulizers market during the forecast period. These nebulizers find extensive use in treating various respiratory disorders such as asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and cystic fibrosis.

The rise in the global geriatric population is anticipated to further propel market progress in the foreseeable future. Large volume ultrasonic nebulizers are gaining traction in the industry, particularly for delivering hypertonic saline for sputum induction.

A Large Volume Nebulizer (LVN) is a medical device that converts liquid medication into a fine mist for inhalation into the lungs. It employs compressed air or ultrasonic vibrations to break liquid medications into tiny droplets. LVNs are widely used for treating respiratory conditions, delivering medications directly to the lungs to enhance patient outcomes. They come in various designs, including traditional jet nebulizers and modern mesh nebulizers, each utilizing different mechanisms for creating the mist.

Rise in Demand for Jet Nebulizers

According to the latest large volume nebulizers market analysis, the jet nebulizers product type segment dominated the industry in 2021, with revenue share of more than 60.0%. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Large volume jet nebulizers have a higher drug delivery capacity and lesser dosage waste than other types of nebulizers.

Large volume jet nebulizers are designed to deliver a high volume of medication directly to the lungs. They can deliver larger doses of medications quickly and efficiently.

Key Players:

Teleflex Incorporated, PARI GmbH, Tri-Anim Health Services, Inc., Vyaire Medical, Sarnova, Inc., Winnomed, GaleMed Corporation, and Vadi Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Segmentation:

Product Type Ultrasonic Nebulizers Jet Nebulizers Mesh Nebulizers



Volume 200-490 ml 500-800 ml >800 ml



Application Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Asthma Cystic Fibrosis Others



End-user Hospitals Clinics Others



Key Developments:

In March 2021, PARI GmbH announced the authorization of the LAMIRA Nebulizer System for delivery of Insmed’s drug product ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) in Japan

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers : Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, technological advancements in nebulizer devices, growing demand for home healthcare solutions.

: Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, technological advancements in nebulizer devices, growing demand for home healthcare solutions. Challenges: High cost associated with advanced nebulizer devices, reimbursement issues in certain regions, and potential adverse effects of nebulizer therapy.

Market Trends:

Adoption of portable and battery-operated nebulizers for enhanced mobility and convenience.

Integration of smart technologies for remote monitoring and improved patient compliance.

Focus on eco-friendly and sustainable nebulizer materials to reduce environmental impact.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Study Points:

Assessment of market dynamics including drivers, challenges, and trends.

Analysis of market segmentation by service type, sourcing type, application, industry vertical, and region.

Evaluation of regional market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Examination of competitive landscape, key players, and recent developments in the market.

