Is the Advanced Wound Dressing Products Industry Seeing a Surge in Major Deals?

Advanced Wound Dressing Products Industry Data Book – Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Film Dressings, Alginate Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings and Collagen Dressings Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Advanced Wound Dressing Products Industry was estimated at USD 7,442.0 million in 2022 and is expanding at a significant CAGR of 4.46% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s advanced wound dressing products industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Foam Dressings Market Growth & Trends

The global foam dressing market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.71% from 2023 to 2030. A few of the key drivers propelling the market growth include an increase in surgical cases, a rapidly aging population, and an increase in the number of diabetes patients. For instance, according to the World Economic Forum, the current population of Japanese people above 65 years of age is 25% of the total population. This number is further expected to rise to 40% by 2060. Older people are more likely to sustain wounds, thus, the market for foam dressing is expected to grow throughout the forecast period.

An increase in the number of obese/overweight people is another fueling factor of the market. For instance, according to an article by Sage Journals & Indian Academy of Neurosciences, 2021, the number of obese people in India is estimated to be 135 million. Similarly, as per the Obesity Evidence Hub, two-thirds of the Australian people, i.e., 35.6% are overweight, whereas, 31.3% are expected to be obese. These situations are anticipated to raise demand for bariatric treatments and other related surgeries, driving the growth of the market over the anticipated time frame.

Hydrocolloid Dressings Market Growth & Trends

The global hydrocolloid dressing market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.01% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds, rapidly aging population, rising number of diabetic patients, and surge in research and development activities are among the major factors driving the market growth. The rising prevalence of chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers, among the general population is likely to increase the number of patients getting treatment and fuel the adoption of hydrocolloid dressings.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of acute wounds, such as surgical wounds and burns, is further expected to drive the demand for hydrocolloid wound dressings throughout the projected period. Surgical wounds, for example, are a major problem in general healthcare, according to the Wound Healing Society (WHS). Despite all attempts, Surgical Site Infections (SSI) cause death in 75% of patients globally. As a result, the increased incidence of infections has imposed a significant cost burden on the healthcare business. This is likely to contribute to the launch of advanced products, thus fostering market growth. Clinical uses for several hydrocolloid materials have been proposed in recent years.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Advanced Wound Dressing Products industry are:

Smith & Nephew

Molnlycke Health Care AB

ConvaTec Group PLC

Baxter International

URGO Medical

