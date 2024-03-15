Dental Endodontics Market Value to reach US$ 2.9 Billion by 2031 – Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The dental endodontics industry boasted a valuation of US$ 1.4 billion in 2022. Projections suggest a steady growth trajectory, with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 2.9 billion by the conclusion of 2031.

The dental endodontics market is witnessing significant growth, driven by an increase in the incidence of dental caries and the burgeoning dental tourism sector. There’s a notable uptick in the adoption of minimally invasive restorative techniques for managing dental ailments. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population presents lucrative opportunities for vendors operating in the global dental endodontics industry.

However, the market landscape is poised to face challenges due to the implementation of stringent regulations concerning medical device manufacturing during the forecast period. Despite this, vendors are actively investing in research and development efforts, particularly in the realm of 3D-printed products tailored for endodontic microsurgery. Additionally, the introduction of smart endodontic instruments aims to diversify product portfolios and bolster market share within the dental endodontics sector.

Endodontics is the division of dentistry that deals with the study and treatment of the dental pulp. Endodontic treatment is also known as root canal treatment. It involves the treatment of the soft pulp tissue in the inner side of the tooth which is damaged by infection. The solutions in the global dental endodontics business deal with the pathology of dental pulp.

Growth in Dental Tourism Driving Market Progress

The dental tourism sector is thriving due to high insurance premiums and an increase in the number of uninsured and underinsured individuals in developed countries. Lengthy waiting times for dental care at home and affordable airfares further fuel this demand. Developing countries offer reputable clinics providing high-quality dental care at reasonable prices, attracting numerous global travelers annually. India, in particular, has emerged as a leading healthcare destination due to its affordability.

In the dental endodontics market, revenue is bolstered by the research and development of 3D-printed products. These include surgical guides, which enhance the precision of endodontic microsurgery. Advancements in digital technologies like 3D imaging and CAD/CAM have facilitated the clinical application of 3D printed surgical guides in apical surgery. However, stringent regulations on medical device manufacturing and the high cost of dental treatment procedures may pose challenges to the market’s growth in the near future.

Key Players:

Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Ultradent Products, Inc., Septodont Holding, FKG Dentaire S.A., Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC, Mani, Inc., Coltene Holding AG, and Henry Schein, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Instruments Endodontic Scalers & Lasers Motors Apex Locators Machine-assisted Obturation Systems Others Consumables Obturation Obturation Filling Materials Other Consumables Shaping and Cleaning Irrigating Solution & Lubricants Endodontic Files & Shapers Other Shaping and Cleaning Consumables Access Cavity Preparation Endodontic Burs Other Consumables



End-user Dental Hospitals Dental Clinics Dental Academic & Research Institutes Others



Key Developments:

In October 2023 , Dentsply Sirona introduced the new X-Smart Pro+ endodontic motor with an integrated apex locator. This portable motor is designed to optimize the performance of Dentsply Sirona endodontic file systems (including VDW file systems).

, Dentsply Sirona introduced the new X-Smart Pro+ endodontic motor with an integrated apex locator. This portable motor is designed to optimize the performance of Dentsply Sirona endodontic file systems (including VDW file systems). In April 2023, FKG Dentaire launched BC Universal Sealer and BC Universal RRM to complement its endodontic obturation portfolio in the European Union (EU), the U.K., and Israel

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Increasing prevalence of dental diseases, rising geriatric population, technological advancements in endodontic procedures, and growing awareness about oral health.

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases, rising geriatric population, technological advancements in endodontic procedures, and growing awareness about oral health. Challenges: High cost of advanced endodontic treatments, shortage of skilled dental professionals, and limited reimbursement policies for dental procedures in certain regions.

Market Trends:

Adoption of minimally invasive endodontic procedures.

Integration of digital technologies such as 3D imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

Growing popularity of regenerative endodontics.

Rising demand for cosmetic endodontic procedures.

Regional Outlook:

In 2022, Europe led the global endodontic surgery market, followed closely by North America. The surge in demand for root canal treatment is the driving force behind Europe’s market dominance, with the National Health Service (NHS) serving as a key provider of endodontic treatment in the U.K. Notably, 5.6 million NHS patients underwent root canal treatment between 2014-2015, excluding privately treated cases.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are witnessing dynamic growth in the dental endodontics market, fueled by heightened awareness about dental health and the burgeoning dental tourism sector. Countries such as Mexico, Hungary, India, and China are experiencing notable expansion in dental tourism due to the availability of cost-effective dental services. Moreover, the growth in healthcare infrastructure and the increasing geriatric population in these regions are further driving the demand for dental endodontics.

Key Market Study Points:

Market size and growth projections.

Market segmentation by various factors.

Regional analysis highlighting growth opportunities and challenges.

Market drivers and challenges.

Emerging market trends.

Future outlook and growth prospects.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Recent developments in the dental endodontics market.

