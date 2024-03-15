Myasthenia Gravis Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2027

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ —Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder characterized by muscle weakness and fatigue, particularly in the voluntary muscles that control eye movements, facial expressions, swallowing, and limb movements. The myasthenia gravis market encompasses a range of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and supportive care interventions used in the management of MG to improve muscle strength, reduce symptoms, and enhance quality of life for patients living with this condition.

The myasthenia gravis market addresses the growing need for effective treatments to manage the symptoms and complications of MG, a rare and heterogeneous disease that can significantly impact patients’ daily functioning and quality of life. Treatment approaches for MG aim to restore neuromuscular transmission, suppress autoimmune activity, and prevent disease exacerbations through a combination of pharmacotherapy, immunomodulation, symptomatic management, and supportive care.

Myasthenia Gravis market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 2.4 Bn by the end of 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, 2019-2027

The significant players operating in the global Myasthenia Gravis market are

Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., Avadel Pharmaceuticals, PLC. (Flamel Technologies), CSL Behring, Grifols, S.A.

Key Components of the Myasthenia Gravis Market:

Cholinesterase Inhibitors: Cholinesterase inhibitors such as pyridostigmine and neostigmine are commonly used as first-line pharmacotherapy for MG to enhance neuromuscular transmission and improve muscle strength by inhibiting the breakdown of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in muscle contraction. These medications help alleviate symptoms of muscle weakness, fatigue, and ptosis (drooping eyelids) in patients with MG. Immunosuppressive Therapy: Immunosuppressive agents such as corticosteroids (e.g., prednisone), azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil, methotrexate, cyclosporine, and tacrolimus are used to suppress the abnormal immune response in MG and reduce the production of autoantibodies targeting the neuromuscular junction. Immunosuppressive therapy aims to induce remission, minimize disease activity, and prevent disease progression in patients with MG. Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG): IVIG therapy involves the intravenous administration of purified immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies derived from healthy donors to modulate the immune response, neutralize autoantibodies, and suppress inflammation in autoimmune disorders such as MG. IVIG is used as an adjunctive therapy for MG exacerbations, myasthenic crisis, and refractory cases not responding to conventional treatments. Plasma Exchange (Plasmapheresis): Plasma exchange involves removing circulating autoantibodies and inflammatory mediators from the bloodstream by filtering the patient’s plasma and replacing it with donor plasma or albumin solution. Plasma exchange is indicated for severe MG exacerbations, myasthenic crisis, and rapid symptom relief in patients with acute respiratory compromise or life-threatening manifestations of MG. Monoclonal Antibodies: Monoclonal antibodies targeting specific components of the immune system, such as B cells (e.g., rituximab) or T cells (e.g., alemtuzumab), have shown promise in the treatment of refractory MG by modulating immune cell function, reducing autoantibody production, and restoring immune tolerance. These biologic therapies are reserved for patients with severe, treatment-resistant MG who have failed conventional therapies.

Recent Developments in the Myasthenia Gravis Market:

Advancements in the understanding of MG pathophysiology, disease mechanisms, and immune dysregulation, leading to the identification of novel therapeutic targets and the development of targeted biologic therapies for MG.

Introduction of new treatment options, including monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, complement inhibitors, and other biologic agents, for patients with refractory MG or those intolerant to conventional immunosuppressive therapies.

Optimization of treatment strategies, dosing regimens, and combination therapies to achieve better disease control, minimize treatment-related adverse effects, and improve long-term outcomes for patients with MG while reducing the risk of disease exacerbations and complications.

Expansion of patient-centered care models, multidisciplinary care teams, and integrated care pathways for MG management, incorporating patient education, shared decision-making, psychosocial support, and rehabilitative interventions to address the holistic needs of patients living with MG and optimize their quality of life.

Market Segmentation –

Treatment Type Drug Treatment Cholinesterase Inhibitors Chronic Immunomodulators Monoclonal Antibodies

Rapid Immunotherapies Plasmapheresis Intravenous Immunoglobulin (Ivlg) Thymectomy



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Myasthenia Gravis Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Myasthenia Gravis Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Myasthenia Gravis industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

