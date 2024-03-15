Cholesterol Lowering Drugs Market is Booming Worldwide to Show Significant Growth Over the Forecast to 2027

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — The cholesterol lowering drugs market encompasses pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals used to manage elevated levels of cholesterol in the bloodstream. High cholesterol, particularly elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) and triglycerides, is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, stroke, and peripheral artery disease. Cholesterol lowering drugs are prescribed to reduce the risk of atherosclerosis, cardiovascular events, and mortality associated with dyslipidemia.

Cholesterol Lowering Drugs market is estimated to attain a valuation of ~US$ 37.7 Bn by the end of 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period, 2019-2027

The significant players operating in the global Cholesterol Lowering Drugs market are

Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc.

Key Components of the Cholesterol Lowering Drugs Market:

Statins: Statins are the most commonly prescribed class of cholesterol lowering drugs and are considered first-line therapy for lowering LDL-C levels. Statins inhibit the enzyme HMG-CoA reductase, thereby reducing cholesterol synthesis in the liver and increasing the clearance of LDL-C from the bloodstream. Commonly prescribed statins include atorvastatin, simvastatin, rosuvastatin, and pravastatin. Ezetimibe: Ezetimibe is a cholesterol absorption inhibitor that blocks the intestinal absorption of dietary cholesterol and reduces LDL-C levels by inhibiting the Niemann-Pick C1-like 1 (NPC1L1) protein in the small intestine. Ezetimibe is often used as an adjunct to statin therapy to further lower LDL-C levels or as an alternative therapy in patients who cannot tolerate statins. PCSK9 Inhibitors: PCSK9 (proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9) inhibitors are a newer class of biologic drugs that target the PCSK9 protein, which plays a key role in regulating LDL receptor degradation. By inhibiting PCSK9, these drugs increase the number of LDL receptors on the surface of liver cells, leading to enhanced LDL-C clearance from the bloodstream. PCSK9 inhibitors such as evolocumab and alirocumab are used in patients with familial hypercholesterolemia or in those who require additional LDL-C lowering despite maximally tolerated statin therapy. Fibrates: Fibrates are a class of drugs that primarily target triglyceride levels and are used to treat hypertriglyceridemia and mixed dyslipidemia. Fibrates activate peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-alpha (PPAR-alpha), which regulates genes involved in fatty acid metabolism and triglyceride clearance. Commonly prescribed fibrates include fenofibrate and gemfibrozil. Bile Acid Sequestrants: Bile acid sequestrants, also known as bile acid-binding resins, are non-absorbable polymers that bind to bile acids in the intestine, preventing their reabsorption and facilitating their excretion in the feces. By depleting bile acid stores, these drugs stimulate the conversion of cholesterol to bile acids in the liver, leading to reductions in LDL-C levels. Examples of bile acid sequestrants include cholestyramine, colesevelam, and colestipol.

Recent Developments in the Cholesterol Lowering Drugs Market:

Introduction of novel therapies targeting emerging lipid pathways, genetic factors, and novel drug targets for cholesterol lowering and cardiovascular risk reduction, including antisense oligonucleotides, RNA interference (RNAi) therapies, and gene editing technologies.

Expansion of personalized medicine approaches, pharmacogenomics testing, and precision lipid management strategies to tailor cholesterol lowering therapies to individual patient characteristics, genetic profiles, and cardiovascular risk profiles, optimizing treatment outcomes and reducing the risk of adverse events.

Adoption of combination therapies, fixed-dose combinations, and polypharmacy regimens incorporating multiple lipid-lowering agents with complementary mechanisms of action to achieve more aggressive LDL-C targets and reduce residual cardiovascular risk in high-risk patients with dyslipidemia and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

Integration of digital health solutions, telehealth platforms, and mobile applications into cholesterol management programs to enhance patient engagement, medication adherence, and self-management skills, providing real-time feedback, educational resources, and personalized support for patients with dyslipidemia and cardiovascular risk factors.

Collaboration among pharmaceutical companies, academic researchers, healthcare providers, and regulatory agencies to conduct clinical trials, comparative effectiveness studies, and real-world evidence analyses to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and long-term cardiovascular outcomes of new cholesterol lowering drugs and treatment strategies in diverse patient populations.

Market Segmentation –

Drug Class Statins & Combination PCSK9 Inhibitors Bile Acid Sequestrants Fibrates Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors Others Indication Hypercholesterolemia Coronary Artery Disease Higher Triglycerides Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Cholesterol Lowering Drugs Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

