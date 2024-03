The Future of Garment Care Practices is Back! Lapels Cleaners Opens New Location in West Bloomfield

West Bloomfield, MI and Naples, FL, 2024-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — Lapels Cleaners, an innovative, 100 percent sustainable garment care company headquartered in Naples, Florida, recently announced the opening of a new satellite location in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Lapels Cleaners of West Bloomfield Township opened earlier this month at 5538 Drake Road in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

“Lapels Cleaners is thrilled to be back in Michigan with the opening of this new satellite location,” said David Grippi, Lapels Cleaners’ chief operating officer. “At Lapels, we use a sustainable, non-toxic method for dry cleaning clothes. Subsequently, clothes feel better when you wear them and last longer while doing no harm to the environment.”

Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry cleaning experience over the past two decades. Part of that effort includes a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative.

Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process.

Lapels Cleaners also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted to a warm and inviting reception area, with friendly customer service representatives, and alteration services.

Lapels offers it’s customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and convenient Home Delivery to all its customers.

Lapels Cleaners of West Bloomfield Township is open Monday through Friday, 7:00 am to 6:00 pm; Saturday, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. For complete information, please call 248-970-2062 or visit https://mylapels.com/westbloomfield

Lapels Cleaners – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Cleaners store offers a full slate of services, including dry cleaning; wash, dry & fold; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; shoe repair.

Lapels Cleaners has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Cleaners has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Cleaners and Clean Brands CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Cleaners is part of Clean Brands, a franchisor for the largest garment care company on the planet. Clean Brands’ holdings include: Lapels Cleaners (https://mylapels.com/), Martinizing Cleaners (https://www.martinizing.com), 1-800-Dry Clean (https://www.1-800-dryclean.com), and Pressed4Time (https://pressed4time.com).

Clean Brands corporate offices are located at 711 5th Avenue South, Suite 210 in Naples, FL.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Cleaners, contact Michael Eisner at meisner@cleanfranchisebrands.com or 781-829-8780.