Rohde & Schwarz and Samsung pave the way for adoption of secure ranging test cases defined by the FiRa Consortium

Munich, Germany, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Rohde & Schwarz and Samsung have collaborated to verify secure ranging test cases for the ultra-wideband (UWB) PHY layer and assess the secure receiver characteristics of devices based on FiRa specifications. There are new test cases specified in the FiRa 2.0 Technical Specifications, which covers the prevention of physical layer attacks on secure ranging applications based on UWB technology. These test cases were verified with the R&S CMP200 radio communication tester from Rohde & Schwarz on Samsung’s latest UWB chipset.

Caption: R&S CMP200 radio communication tester with integrated UWB test capabilities.

Having passed the FiRa® Consortium validation process, the Rohde & Schwarz CMP200 radio communication tester is a certified tool for FiRa 2.0 PHY testing. With the successful verification of physical layer security test cases, Rohde & Schwarz and Samsung contribute to making standardized ultra-wideband (UWB) applications more resilient to malicious attacks.

UWB has unique capabilities for secure fine ranging, based on accurate Time of Flight (ToF) estimation and relative position determination. Therefore, UWB-enabled devices can accurately and securely measure the distance and direction of connected devices. These capabilities make UWB an ideal technology for a wide range of use cases, such as untracked indoor navigation, social distancing, hands-free access, asset tracking, ticket validation, mobile payment, and point-and-trigger applications. The PHY Secure Ranging test cases specified in the FiRa 2.0 Test Specifications have now been implemented by Rohde & Schwarz and verified using Samsung’s latest UWB Chipset, representing another step forward in achieving an interoperable UWB ecosystem across chipsets, devices, and services infrastructures.

Rohde & Schwarz integrated UWB test capabilities into the R&S CMP200 radio communication tester, making it the only test platform on the market capable of R&D and production RF tests for both 5G mmWave / FR2 and UWB functions. It is ideal for addressing UWB test challenges during mass production as well as R&D. The tester combines the capabilities of a signal analyzer and signal generator in a single instrument. In combination with Rohde & Schwarz shielded chambers and automatization software WMT, the R&S CMP200 offers a complete solution for transmitter, receiver, ToF and Angle of Arrival (AoA) measurements in conducted and radiated mode, compliant to IEEE 802.15.4a/z specifications.

Christoph Pointner, Senior Vice President for Mobile Radio Testers at Rohde & Schwarz, says, “We at Rohde & Schwarz are committed to creating a safer and connected world. For us, providing the means to ensure that a new wireless technology is resilient to malicious attacks is of the highest priority. That’s why we are very happy to have collaborated with Samsung for early verification of the FiRa PHY Security Parameter feature.”

Joonsuk Kim, Executive Vice President of the Connectivity Development Team at Samsung Electronics, said: “Drawing on our experience in developing IEEE 802.15.4a/z standard-based UWB solutions, we are excited to collaborate with Rohde & Schwarz in our joint commitment to creating a safer, more interconnected world. This partnership not only ensures industry compliance with FiRa Certification but also offers robust guidance on interoperability among UWB devices equipped with the latest secure ranging features. Leveraging our leadership in UWB technology, we remain dedicated to delivering valuable services and user experiences.”

Rohde & Schwarz will showcase the R&S CMP200 radio communication tester with integrated UWB test capabilities at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona in hall 5, booth 5A80. For further information about the UWB test solutions from Rohde & Schwarz, go to: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/uwb

