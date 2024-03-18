Total Maintenance Pro Transforms Agape House in Collaborative Landscaping Project in Hillsborough, NJ

Hillborough, NJ, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Total Maintenance Pro, a prominent player in landscaping services in Hillsborough, NJ, spearheaded a transformative project in collaboration with the Volunteer Squad and Site One Landscape Supply. The mission was to renovate the exterior of Agape House, the sole homeless shelter in Somerset County, which suffered neglect in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Led by Marvin from Total Maintenance Pro and Matt Ciffelli representing Site One Landscape Supply, the initiative aimed to breathe new life into the shelter’s surroundings. Donating labor and plants valued at $1,200, the team worked together seamlessly to address the exterior damages and enhance the overall aesthetic of Agape House.

The collaborative effort didn’t stop there. The Volunteer Squad, leveraging the power of community engagement through social media, successfully raised $750. This additional funding, combined with donations of butterfly-friendly plants, further contributed to the project’s success.

The holistic approach to community involvement ensured that the Agape House received physical improvements and a renewed sense of community support.

This collaborative landscaping project exemplifies how businesses, community volunteers, and local organizations can create impactful change. Total Maintenance Pro’s dedication to enhancing the community’s well-being aligns seamlessly with their mission to be a positive force for change.

For more information about their landscaping services in Hillsborough, NJ, contact Total Maintenance Pro or call 908-210-9130

About Total Maintenance Pro : Total Maintenance Pro is a leading provider of landscaping services in Hillsborough, NJ, committed to delivering quality and care in every project.

