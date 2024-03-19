Potato Starch Market Forecast 2023-2031 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Potato starch, a versatile ingredient with a wide range of applications, is poised for significant growth in the global market. Valued at US$ 5.9 Bn in 2022, the potato starch industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9%, reaching US$ 9.1 Bn by the end of 2031. This article explores the driving factors behind the growth of the potato starch market, its diverse applications, and regional dynamics shaping its trajectory.

Key Players and Market Developments

Emsland Group, Cargill, Incorporated, Meelunie B.V., Hanseland Ltd., Ingredion, Ingreto Ingredient Solutions, Sudstarke GmbH, Pepees S.A., Novidon, Avebe, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Tereos, Lyckeby Starch AB, Royal Ingredients Group, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Frères S.A., Skrobarny Pelhrimov a.s., Vimal PPCE, and PPZ Trzemeszno Sp. Z.o.o. are key players operating in this global potato starch market.

Factors Driving Market Growth:



Growth in Textile Sector: The textile industry is a key driver of the potato starch market, with starch derivatives being extensively used in fabric printing and warp sizing. Potato starch offers robustness and reduces energy consumption during fabric processing, making it a preferred choice. Its excellent binding properties contribute to its widespread use in the textile sector.

Rise in Focus on Health Benefits: The demand for organic potato starch is on the rise, fueled by a growing focus on insulin sensitivity, colon health, and skin radiance. Potato starch is associated with various health benefits, including improved insulin sensitivity, enhanced colon health, and weight loss. Additionally, its application in skincare regimens for combating acne scars and blemishes highlights its versatility and potential in the health and wellness sector.

Market Introduction and Applications:

Potato starch finds extensive usage across various industries, including food, textiles, and healthcare. In the food industry, it serves as a gluten-free alternative to plain flour in baking recipes and as a thickening agent in soups, gravies, sauces, and stews. The rise in adoption of plant-based products is driving the demand for potato starch, particularly in the development of plant-based meat alternatives.

Regional Outlook:



North America: Leading the market in 2022, North America is witnessing a surge in the adoption of plant-based and clean-label products, driving the demand for potato starch. The popularity of functional foods further contributes to market growth in the region.

Europe: Projected to grow steadily, the European market benefits from a preference for plant-based and organic food products. Surge in demand for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products, along with increased consumption of sauces, bakery products, and dressings, fuels market growth in Europe.

Asia Pacific: Expected to grow rapidly, the Asia Pacific market is driven by the rise in demand for convenient food products and increasing consumption of sauces, bakery products, and dressings. The region presents significant opportunities for market players looking to expand their presence.

