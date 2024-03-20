Regenerative Medicine Market Value to Exceed US$ 12.9 Billion by 2028, as per Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Transparency Market Research’s newest report on the global regenerative medicine market forecasts that the growing demand for personalized regenerative medicine will propel market growth from 2021 to 2028, based on analysis of historical data from 2017 to 2018.

Grab Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=419&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

The global market reached US$ 6 Bn in 2020 and is expected to surpass US$ 12.9 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028. Analysts highlight the potential of mesenchymal stem cells in treating COVID-19 patients by modulating immune responses. Regenerative medicine offers diverse therapeutics like stem cell therapy and CAR T cell therapy, but market growth is hindered by lack of awareness and patient complications. To address this, both new and established companies should increase R&D investments to develop more effective products and improve patient outcomes.

A rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, Genetic Disorders, and Cancer: Key Driver

The global rise in chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases (CVD), cancer, diabetes, ulcers, and genetic disorders such as cystic fibrosis has led to an increase in their incidence and prevalence.

Diabetes and obesity are contributing factors to the rising complexity of wounds, including infections, ulcerations, and surgical wounds. Treating these wounds incurs substantial medical expenses.

In addition to their established applications in treating conditions like multiple myeloma, lymphoma, leukemia, and autoimmune diseases, adult-derived stem cells are emerging as a promising treatment option for various disorders, including cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, endocrine, and neurologic conditions.

Competition Landscape:

Smith & Nephew plc, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., and CONMED Corporation, among others

Market Segmentation:

By Technology Biomaterials Stem Cells Tissue Engineering



By Application Bone Graft Substitutes Osteoarticular Diseases Allogeneic Bones Autogenic Bones Others



Key Developments:

In February 2020 , Stryker Corporation acquired Wright Medical to expand its product portfolio

, Stryker Corporation acquired Wright Medical to expand its product portfolio In October 2020 , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched the Gibco CTS Rotea Counterflow Centrifugation System, a closed cell therapy processing system for the development and manufacturing of scalable and cost-effective cell therapy

, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched the Gibco CTS Rotea Counterflow Centrifugation System, a closed cell therapy processing system for the development and manufacturing of scalable and cost-effective cell therapy In September 2018, NuVasive, Inc. announced the commercial launch of three novel biologics aids to the current Propel DBM product range, including conventional bone allograft, amniotic membrane DS, and additional form factors.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers:

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Technological advancements in biotechnology

Favorable government initiatives and funding

Growing geriatric population

Challenges:

Regulatory hurdles and ethical concerns

High cost of treatment

Lack of reimbursement policies in certain regions

Complexities associated with clinical trials

Acquire Full Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=419<ype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress



Market Trends:

Increasing focus on personalized medicine

Emergence of novel gene editing technologies

Collaborative efforts between academia and industry

Integration of artificial intelligence in regenerative medicine research

Future Outlook:

The future of regenerative medicine appears promising, with ongoing research and development efforts poised to unlock new therapeutic avenues. Advancements in stem cell biology, tissue engineering techniques, and genetic engineering hold the potential to revolutionize healthcare by offering tailored treatments for a spectrum of diseases.

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market- https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/01/31/2598208/0/en/Medical-Oxygen-Cylinders-Market-Value-to-Exceed-US-4-2-Billion-by-2031-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc.html

Portable Ventilator Market– https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/02/01/2600062/0/en/Portable-Ventilator-Market-Size-to-Surpass-US-1-5-Billion-by-End-of-2031-as-per-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube