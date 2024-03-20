Future Market Insights Forecasts US$ 1.8 Billion Opportunity in Peristaltic Pumps Market by 2033, Driven by 3.8% CAGR

A recent analysis conducted by FMI forecasts a robust expansion in the peristaltic pumps market, projecting a substantial increase from its 2023 value of US$ 1.3 billion to an estimated US$ 1.8 billion by 2033. This growth trajectory, characterized by a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8%, underscores the escalating demand for peristaltic pumps across diverse industries.

Renowned for their unparalleled precision in fluid management, peristaltic pumps have garnered significant traction owing to their distinctive mechanism involving rhythmic compression and relaxation of a flexible tube or hose. This mechanism facilitates efficient liquid transfer while ensuring no direct contact between the fluid and mechanical components, thus offering unparalleled advantages in terms of accuracy and sterility in fluid handling.

The indispensable role of peristaltic pumps is further underscored by industries that prioritize precision and sterile fluid management, positioning these pumps as indispensable solutions. As global industries continue to emphasize accuracy and sterility in fluid handling processes, peristaltic pumps are poised to play a pivotal role in driving the anticipated growth trajectory of the global market.

Hygienic Fluid Transfer in Diverse Industries:

Peristaltic Pumps offer a hygienic and sterile fluid transfer, making them indispensable in pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and water treatment. Their ability to handle sensitive materials and deliver accurate dosing contributes to their popularity in bioprocessing, food industries, and research laboratories.

Technological Advancements and Environmental Sustainability:

Tube pumps are leading the Peristaltic Pumps Market with a growth trajectory of 3.5%. These pumps enable precise and pulsation-free fluid handling, making them essential for various industries requiring accurate and sterile fluid transfer.

Peristaltic Pumps in Medical and Pharmaceutical Industries:

Medical and pharmaceutical industries are among the primary users of Peristaltic Pumps, witnessing a 3.4% CAGR during the analysis period. Further, the pumps’ ability to handle fluids with precision and hygienic design makes them indispensable in pharmaceutical manufacturing and medical settings

Key Takeaways from the Peristaltic Pumps Market Research Study:

The Peristaltic Pumps Market in the United States is expected to experience steady growth, reaching a market size of US$ 322.2 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 3.7%. Factors driving this growth include advancements in pump technology and increasing applications in pharmaceuticals, medical, and industrial sectors.

The United Kingdom market is projected to show moderate yet consistent expansion, with an absolute dollar growth of US$ 21.3 million and a CAGR of 3.6%. Advancements in pump technology and expanding applications in various sectors contribute to this growth.

China’s Peristaltic Pumps Market is set to expand significantly, reaching a market valuation of US$ 406.5 million by 2033. The country’s thriving economy and focus on precision fluid handling drive the demand for Peristaltic Pumps in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical, and industrial sectors.

The global market’s outlook indicates steady growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand in key regions like the United States, the United Kingdom, and China.

Competitive Landscape and Top Companies Market Share:

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Capillary Oy (Flowrox Oy), Gilson Inc., IDEX Corporation, Prominent Systems Inc., Randolph Austin Company, Graco Inc., and Verder Group.

Recent Developments:

Freudenberg Medical introduced HelixFlex, a high-purity thermoplastic elastomer TPE tubing developed for use in biopharmaceutical fluid transfer applications, in September 2022.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group expanded its industrial Ethernet control offering in February 2022 by making PROFINET accessible on its cased peristaltic pump series 530, 630, and 730.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG) unveiled the next generation of its industry-leading Qdos chemical metering pumps in August 2021. Qdos Conveying Wave Technology (CWT) improved the capabilities of Peristaltic Pumps by giving a longer service life than standard tube-based designs. Such releases are projected to fuel the market’s expansion.

Peristaltic Pumps Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Tube Pumps

Hose Pumps

By End-Use:

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Food & Beverage

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Mining

Chemical Processing

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

