GaN Substrate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022-2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ — The GaN substrate market has been witnessing steady growth in recent years, driven by a surge in demand for power switching devices and LEDs. With a robust CAGR of 10.7% projected from 2022 to 2031, the market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 526.3 Mn by the end of 2031, indicating promising opportunities for stakeholders. This article delves into the various facets of the GaN substrate market, exploring its size, segmentation, drivers, challenges, and future outlook.

Request Your Sample Copy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74034&utm_source=Express&utm_campaign=Amit

Market Size and Segmentation:

In 2021, the global GaN substrate market was valued at US$ 193.6 Mn, with the GaN on sapphire segment holding the largest share of nearly 60.0%. However, GaN on Si is emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments, driven by its applications in high-electron-mobility transistors and field-effect transistors. The consumer electronics segment dominated the end-use industry classification, accounting for 36.0% of the market share in 2021.

Market Drivers:

The rise in demand for GaN substrates can be attributed to their superior properties compared to traditional materials such as silicon. GaN substrates operate at higher temperatures, withstand higher voltages, and offer better electrical and thermal conductivity. Additionally, the expansion of the consumer electronics sector, coupled with the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, is fueling market growth.

Market Overview and Trends:

The GaN substrate market is witnessing a shift towards modern industries like automotive and smart lighting, driven by the efficiency and reliability of GaN-based technologies. Manufacturers are expanding their production capabilities and focusing on high-growth applications such as transistors, RF devices, ICs, and LEDs.

Future Outlook and Opportunities:

Looking ahead, the GaN substrate market is poised for further expansion, fueled by advancements in technology and increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions. Key opportunities lie in catering to the evolving needs of industries such as automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics.

Market Segmentation

Type

GaN on Sapphire

GaN on Si

GaN on GaN

GaN on Diamond

Size

2 Inch

4 Inch

6 Inch

8 Inch

Application

Transistors

RF Devices

Lasers

LEDs

Others (ICs, Controllers, etc.)

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific currently holds the largest share of the GaN substrate market, driven by the presence of leading electronics manufacturers and the surge in smartphone adoption. North America is also a significant market, driven by demand from automotive, aerospace, and defense industries.

Companies Profiled

Kyma Technologies, Inc.

Kyocera Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

MTI Corporation

NGK Insulators, Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

SOITEC

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74034<ype=S&utm_source=Express&utm_campaign=Amit

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453