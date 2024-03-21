Growing Geriatric Population Drives Demand for Ultrasound Devices and Accessories

Ultrasound Devices and Accessories Industry | Forecast 2030

Ultrasound Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global ultrasound devices market size is expected to reach USD 13.07 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.24% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to experience steady growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to several factors such as increased adoption of ultrasonography for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, rising technological advancements, as well an increase in the number of product launches by key players operating in the market.

Emerging innovations in ultrasound technology are expanding the market size. Hand-held ultrasound devices have made the technology more accessible for use in limited-resource communities globally. Furthermore, the introduction of 3D/4D ultrasound and the integration of artificial intelligence (Al) to automate time-consuming processes are expected to propel market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2023, Sonosite ST was introduced by FUJIFILM Sonosite ST. It has a 21-inch touchscreen with an all-touch interface, a 10″ by 7.5″ image area, automated setting optimization for each exam type, and Auto Steep Needle Profiling (SNP). To support system compatibility, Sonosite ST belongs to the same family of transducers as Sonosite PX and Sonosite LX.

Ultrasound Transducer Market Growth & Trends

The global ultrasound transducer market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Increasing number of product launches and growing focus of the major players on innovations for safe and accurate diagnosis are the factors driving the growth.

North America is anticipated to hold substantial share of the market during the forecast period owing to high adoption of advanced medical devices. Continuous innovations in ultrasound machine such as portable and mobile ultrasound machine is expected to fuel the growth. Moreover, presence of a large number of ultrasound transducer manufacturers is anticipated to bode well for the regional growth. These companies emphasize on heavy investments to develop smart production methods and process automation, which is a key factor in optimizing product prices and maximizing revenues.

Ultrasound Gels Market Growth & Trends

The global ultrasound gel market size is estimated to reach USD 124.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adoption rate of ultrasound devices in healthcare settings due to its diagnostic efficiency and cost-effectiveness is the factor expected to drive the demand for the conductive medium during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing number of external sonography procedures requiring a low level of sterility has contributed to its largest market share.

Increasing patient visits reporting problems such as heart disease, kidney and gallbladder problems, and lung and intestinal diseases where ultrasound primarily finds application is expected to increase the consumption rate of the gel. Growing concern to protect the ultrasound transducer from damages and the developing trend to provide utmost patient satisfaction during treatment has led to increasing demand for odorless, colorless, and stain-free ultrasound gels. The availability of handheld sonography devices at affordable prices has promoted their adoption rate in small-sized clinics. Therefore, the growing installation rate of sonography units in clinics has contributed to the rising demand of gel in these setups.

