Teleradiology Market to Expand at a CAGR of 12.1% during Forecast Period, 2022-2031| States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The global teleradiology market reached US$ 8.2 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031, ultimately surpassing US$ 26.5 billion by 2031.

Key market drivers include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing elderly population, which are fueling demand. Additionally, the global shortage of radiologists and advancements in teleradiology technology are expected to further boost market growth.

Teleradiology facilitates precise diagnosis for procedures like CT scans and MRI, enhancing its appeal. However, challenges such as incompatibility between Picture Archival and Communication Systems (PACS) from different vendors and limited integration with Radiology Information Systems (RIS) may hinder market expansion.

To address these challenges, leading market players are heavily investing in developing teleradiology products, including vision teleradiology and transmission imaging teleradiology, aiming to diversify revenue streams and strengthen market position.

Teleradiology, a subset of telemedicine, utilizes telecommunication systems to transmit radiological images for interpretation. It covers various noninvasive imaging studies like X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, ultrasounds, and nuclear medicine scans. The COVID-19 outbreak spurred the rapid adoption of digital healthcare services, including teleradiology, globally. This technology has proven invaluable during the pandemic, allowing radiologists to provide support to patients regardless of their location.

Increase in Introduction of mHealth Services to Fuel Global Teleradiology Market

The proliferation of mHealth services is expanding the utilization of teleradiology technologies and services. Mobile applications enable healthcare professionals to view and analyze medical images on-the-go, eliminating the need for dedicated workstations. With the introduction of various mobile apps, high-resolution screens, and medical connectivity, image interpretation becomes faster, enhancing patient care without compromising image quality. Mobile manufacturers are increasingly focusing on offering mHealth applications, evident from Google’s launch of an mHealth app for healthcare studies in December 2020. This shift is expected to boost the adoption of teleradiology practices worldwide.

Key Players:

4ways Healthcare Limited, Africa Telerad Limited, CARPL.AI, Inc., Everlight Radiology, Medica Group plc, Mednax Services, Inc., ONRAD, Inc., Qure.ai, Real Radiology, LLC, Specialty Teleradiology, Inc., StatRad (NucleusHealth), TeleConsult Europe (TCE), Telemedicine Clinic (UNILABS), Teleradiology Solutions, and USARAD Holdings, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Type of Service General Reporting Consultation Auditing Others



Modality X-ray Ultrasound Computer Tomography (CT) Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Nuclear Imaging Others



Coverage Daytime Coverage After-hours/Nighttime Coverage



Specialty Cardiology Neurology Oncology Musculoskeletal Gastroenterology Others



End-user Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Others



Key Developments in Global Teleradiology Market

In July 2022 , Unilabs partnered with Qure.ai. to deploy the latter’s AI solution to aid in the classification of chest X-rays into normal and abnormal exams. The solution would initially be implemented and piloted in Unilabs TMC’s Elective UK Service arm to help increase the capacity and optimize radiology workflow.

, Unilabs partnered with Qure.ai. to deploy the latter’s AI solution to aid in the classification of chest X-rays into normal and abnormal exams. The solution would initially be implemented and piloted in Unilabs TMC’s Elective UK Service arm to help increase the capacity and optimize radiology workflow. In March 2022 , Teleradiology Solutions bagged a five-year contract worth US$ 12.5 Mn from Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), a public healthcare provider in the State of Qatar, to provide radiology reporting

, Teleradiology Solutions bagged a five-year contract worth US$ 12.5 Mn from Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), a public healthcare provider in the State of Qatar, to provide radiology reporting In February 2021 , Medica Group plc announced the launch of a joint venture, MedX, with Integral Diagnostics Limited. The JV gives Integral Diagnostics access to Medica’s market-leading teleradiology expertise and clinical governance framework for application in Australia and New Zealand. MedX is likely to provide teleradiology reporting services and increased reporting capacity in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Ireland.

, Medica Group plc announced the launch of a joint venture, MedX, with Integral Diagnostics Limited. The JV gives Integral Diagnostics access to Medica’s market-leading teleradiology expertise and clinical governance framework for application in Australia and New Zealand. MedX is likely to provide teleradiology reporting services and increased reporting capacity in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Ireland. In November 2020, Medica Group plc acquired Global Diagnostics Ireland, the leading player in the teleradiology services market in Ireland, thereby expanding its geographic reach, customer base, and service offerings

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends

Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency

Integration of teleradiology platforms with electronic health record (EHR) systems for streamlined workflow and seamless information exchange

Emergence of mobile teleradiology applications enabling real-time image interpretation and consultation on handheld devices

Future Outlook

The future of the teleradiology market looks promising, with continued technological innovation and strategic collaborations driving market expansion. As healthcare systems worldwide strive to improve accessibility and quality of care, teleradiology will play a pivotal role in extending diagnostic services to remote and resource-constrained regions.

Key Market Study Points

Market dynamics analysis including drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive landscape assessment featuring key players, market share analysis, and strategic initiatives

Regulatory framework overview highlighting compliance requirements and standards for teleradiology services

Customer preferences and adoption trends influencing market growth and service delivery models

