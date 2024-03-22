What Are the Latest Trends in the Lubricants Industry?

Lubricants Industry Data Book – Automotive Lubricants, Industrial Lubricants, Marine Lubricants and Aerospace Lubricants Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Lubricants Industry was valued at 42.49 million tons in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 3.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Industrial Lubricants Market Growth & Trends

The global industrial lubricants market size is expected to reach USD 72.08 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.1% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Improving PMI indices across the globe and resultant rise in production capacities are anticipated to boost the demand for industrial lubricants. Moreover, rising manufacturing activities are touted to spur investments in production machinery, thereby creating a strong growth potential for industrial lubricants.

High consumption of general industrial oils generate significant revenue attributing to the growth of industrial lubricants market. Related industries, such as chemicals, unconventional energy and mining, are slated to witness considerable growth. This trend is anticipated to further boost the product demand in compressors, industrial engines, hydraulics, centrifuges, and bearings. Companies are investing heavily in R&D for the development of innovative products to gain competitive edge in the industry. There has been a shift in trend towards use of bio-based raw materials due to rising awareness regarding the need for emission reduction and energy conservation.

Automotive Lubricants Market Growth & Trends

The global automotive lubricants market is expected to reach USD 94.87 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The industry growth is majorly driven by the increasing demand for automotive oils and greases owing to the growing trade of vehicles and their spare parts across the globe.

The growth of the lubricants is driven by growing consumer focus on enhancing the performance of the vehicle along with the launch of innovative & premium product offerings. Consumers want standard and specialized lubricants for their everyday vehicles to ensure smooth operation and save long-term maintenance expenses. Automotive lubricant makers are concentrating on developing lubricants that improve engine component performance while also reducing environmental deterioration by lowering carbon emissions.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles is anticipated to act as a restraining factor in the growth of the market. Several countries are focusing on the adoption of e-vehicles to reduce the pollution level. For instance, around 2 billion electric cars were on the road in China in 2021. Thus, this growing use of electric vehicles will hamper the growth of the product market over the period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Lubricants industry are:

ExxonMobil Corp.

Royal Dutch Shell Co.

British Petroleum

Total Energies

Chevron Corporation

