Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Report: By Types, By applications, By Manufacturers, Forecast 2027

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market encompasses the development, production, and distribution of therapeutic products derived from human plasma, including plasma-derived and recombinant protein therapies used for the treatment of various medical conditions, including immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders, autoimmune diseases, and neurological disorders. Plasma protein therapeutics play a critical role in replacing deficient or dysfunctional proteins, modulating immune responses, and restoring physiological functions in patients with inherited or acquired protein deficiencies or dysregulation.

Plasma Protein Therapeutics market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 35,350.1 Mn by the end of 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, 2019-2027

The significant players operating in the global Plasma Protein Therapeutics market are- Octapharma USA, Inc., CSL Behring, China Biologics, GRIFOLS, S.A, and Biotests

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Plasma-derived Therapies: The increasing prevalence of immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders, and autoimmune diseases drives demand for plasma protein therapeutics, including immunoglobulins, coagulation factors, albumin, and alpha-1 antitrypsin, which serve as essential treatments for patients with primary immunodeficiencies, hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The expanding indications and therapeutic uses of plasma-derived products in diverse patient populations underscore the importance of ensuring adequate plasma collection, fractionation, and product availability to meet patient needs worldwide. Advancements in Recombinant Protein Technologies: Technological advancements in recombinant protein technologies enable the development of novel plasma protein therapeutics, including recombinant coagulation factors, engineered immunoglobulins, and fusion proteins, offering alternatives to plasma-derived products and expanding treatment options for patients with specific protein deficiencies or therapeutic requirements. Recombinant protein therapies offer advantages in scalability, purity, and safety, reducing the risk of viral transmission, immunogenicity, and supply chain constraints associated with plasma-derived products. Increasing Awareness and Diagnosis of Rare Diseases: Improved awareness, screening programs, and diagnostic techniques contribute to the identification and diagnosis of rare genetic disorders, including rare bleeding disorders, primary immunodeficiencies, and hereditary angioedema, necessitating early intervention and lifelong treatment with plasma protein therapeutics to prevent complications, manage symptoms, and improve patient outcomes. Patient advocacy organizations, rare disease foundations, and healthcare providers play a crucial role in raising awareness, promoting early diagnosis, and advocating for access to plasma protein therapies for underserved patient populations. Expanding Applications in Neurology and Autoimmunity: The expanding applications of plasma protein therapeutics in neurology, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory conditions, such as multiple sclerosis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and inflammatory neuropathies, highlight the immunomodulatory, neuroprotective, and anti-inflammatory properties of immunoglobulins and plasma-derived proteins in modulating immune responses, reducing neuroinflammation, and preserving neurological function in patients with immune-mediated or neurodegenerative disorders. Clinical research, biomarker discovery, and precision medicine approaches offer new insights into the therapeutic potential of plasma protein therapies in neurological and autoimmune conditions, driving innovation and market growth in these therapeutic areas.

Recent Developments:

Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Formulations: Recent developments in subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) formulations and delivery systems focus on enhancing patient convenience, therapy adherence, and treatment outcomes through the introduction of ready-to-use liquid formulations, pre-filled syringes, and wearable infusion devices designed for subcutaneous administration. Next-generation SCIG products with extended shelf life, room temperature stability, and user-friendly administration features offer advantages in storage, handling, and patient self-management, facilitating personalized SCIG therapy regimens and improving patient satisfaction. Extended Half-life Coagulation Factors: Advances in protein engineering and bioconjugation technologies enable the development of extended half-life coagulation factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and B, offering prolonged efficacy, reduced dosing frequency, and enhanced prophylactic treatment options for patients with bleeding disorders. Long-acting recombinant coagulation factors, such as factor VIII and factor IX Fc fusion proteins, provide sustained protection against bleeding episodes, improved joint health, and enhanced quality of life for individuals with hemophilia, supporting personalized treatment approaches and individualized dosing regimens. Biosimilars and Biobetters: The emergence of biosimilars and biobetters in the plasma protein therapeutics market offers cost-effective alternatives to branded products, fosters competition, and expands patient access to essential therapies, while maintaining comparable efficacy, safety, and quality standards. Biosimilar immunoglobulins, coagulation factors, and albumin products undergo rigorous analytical and clinical evaluations to demonstrate similarity to reference products, providing healthcare providers and patients with additional treatment options and market choices in plasma protein therapy. Patient-Centered Care Models and Home Infusion Services: Patient-centered care models, home infusion services, and telemedicine platforms provide comprehensive support, education, and personalized care coordination for patients receiving plasma protein therapy outside traditional healthcare settings. Specialty pharmacies, infusion providers, and home healthcare agencies collaborate with patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers to deliver tailored infusion services, patient education, and remote monitoring solutions, enhancing treatment accessibility, therapy adherence, and clinical outcomes in the home setting.

Market Segmentation –

Product Immunoglobulin Albumin Coagulation Factor C1-esterase inhibitors Others Application Primary Immunodeficiency Disorder (PID) Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Secondary Immunodeficiency Hereditary Angioedema Other Indications

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Plasma Protein Therapeutics industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

