Tuberculosis Testing Market to Reach US$ 3,399.8 Million by 2027: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Based on Transparency Market Research’s most recent report covering the global tuberculosis testing market, spanning from 2017 to 2018 for historical data and projecting forward to 2027, several key factors are expected to propel market growth. These include an increase in the worldwide case detection rate, a rise in the prevalence of drug-resistant tuberculosis infections, enhancements in bacteriological confirmation techniques, heightened awareness leading to improved disease management, and a growing demand for enhanced and technologically advanced tuberculosis testing procedures. Additionally, the implementation of tuberculosis awareness and control programs is anticipated to contribute to market expansion during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global tuberculosis testing market reached a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion. Over the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, the market is projected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% to Reach US$ 3,399.8 Mn.

Access Sample PDF Here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2267&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Increase in the case detection rate worldwide: Key Drivers

The Case Detection Rate (CDR) serves as an approximate indicator of the percentage of all incident tuberculosis (TB) cases diagnosed through recommended tests and reported to the national surveillance or tuberculosis programs (NTPs).

In a given country, the CDR is calculated by dividing the total number of newly notified tuberculosis cases, including relapses, by the total number of incident cases estimated for the same year. The resulting figure is expressed as a percentage. Understanding the CDR is crucial for assessing the proportion of incident TB patients undergoing diagnosis annually within a specific country.

According to the ‘Global Tuberculosis Report’ published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2015, an estimated 10.4 million new (incident) TB cases were reported worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,Alere, Inc.,Becton,Dickinson and Company,F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG,LIONEX Diagnostics & Therapeutics GmbH,Danaher Corporation,Danaher Corporation,Creative Diagnostics,QIAGEN,Hain Lifescience GmbH.,Oxford Immunotec Ltd.,Hologic, Inc.,Cepheid,Akonni Biosystems, Inc.,bioMerieux SA,Epistem Ltd.,among others

Global Tuberculosis Testing Market – Segmentation

Test Type

Chest X-ray

Culture-based Tests

Interferon-Gamma Release Assay (IGRA)

Mantoux Test (TST)

Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT), Xpert test

Serological Tests

Smear Microscopy

Other Tests (ADA, etc.)

End-user

Academics and Research

Hospitals Laboratories

Physician’s Office Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Others (Home Health Agencies, etc.)

Key Developments:

The Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. offers wide range of product portfolio ranging from analytical instruments, automation, robotics, and life science research consumables to clinical diagnostics.

The Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., more than 40 products are being marketed exclusively for tuberculosis detection, diagnosis, isolation, and identification from a variety of samples such as blood, sputum, urine, tissue, and sterile body fluids

By Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., for instance, VersaTREK microbial detection system offered by company, enables fully automated detection of mycobacteria from all samples or specimens types. It is also possible to perform accurate Mycobacterium tuberculae susceptibility assays with the same system.

Alere, Inc. focuses on enhancing its market presence in developing economies by setting up direct sales channels. In early 2015, the company set up a sales unit in India for effective product sales.

Becton, Dickinson and Company launches innovative new products to expand its presence globally. The company conducts its research & development activities in North America, China, France, India, Ireland, and Singapore. It spent approximately US$ 828 Mn on research & development in 2016.

BD offers a wide range of products for mycobacterial growth and testing requirements, as well as provides training, technical advice, and services from specimen collection to reporting.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG is focused on developing new products for the treatment of cancer and respiratory diseases. The company constantly works on improving the product efficiency and patient care. The company has initiated new strategic programs for Africa.

Lionex produces, preserves, authenticates, and distributes standard reference microorganisms, diagnostic kits, recombinant proteins, and other materials to public and private sectors and scientific research communities across the world.

Market Trends

Adoption of point-of-care testing for rapid and accurate diagnosis.

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for enhancing diagnostic accuracy.

Increasing preference for non-invasive testing methods.

Grab Full Report Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2267<ype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Future Outlook

The Tuberculosis Testing Market is poised for significant expansion in the coming years, driven by ongoing research and development activities, technological innovations, and collaborative efforts among stakeholders. Emerging economies are expected to witness a surge in demand for cost-effective and efficient TB testing solutions.

Key Market Study Points

Understanding the regulatory landscape governing TB diagnostics.

Analyzing the competitive landscape and identifying key market players.

Assessing the impact of technological advancements on market growth.

Evaluating consumer preferences and unmet needs in TB testing.

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Neurology Patient Monitoring Market to Reach Value of US$ 9.3 Bn by 2032

Radiopharmaceuticals Market to Gain Value of US$ 8.5 Bn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube