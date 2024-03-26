Dried Potatoes Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis for 2018-2027

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — Potatoes, a staple crop cherished for its versatility and nutritional value, have found a new dimension in the form of dried potatoes. The global dried potatoes market is witnessing robust growth, poised to reach a market value of US$ 3,368.4 million by 2027, driven by a myriad of factors contributing to its increasing demand and widespread adoption across various industries.

Key Players and Market Developments

• McCain Foods (U.S.)

• Basic American Foods (U.S.)

• Lamb Weston (U.S.)

• Idahoan Foods (U.S.)

• Pacific Valley Foods (U.S.)

• Augason Farms (U.S.)

• Idaho Supreme Potatoes (U.S.)

• Birkamidon Rohstoffhandels GmbH (Germany)

• J.R. Short Milling (U.S.)

• Rixona B.V. (Netherlands)

Meeting the Demand for Convenience Food:

In today’s fast-paced world, consumers are gravitating towards convenient food options that are quick to prepare, easy to store, and ready to eat. Dried potatoes, with their extended shelf life and ease of use, have emerged as a popular choice among consumers seeking convenience without compromising on taste or quality. This trend is fueled by busy lifestyles, increasing disposable incomes, and the growing value of time, propelling the growth of the dried potatoes market.

Rising Demand in the Food Processing Industry:

The burgeoning food processing industry is a key driver of the dried potatoes market, driven by the versatile applications of dried potatoes in various processed foods. From snacks to functional flour and meat products, dried potatoes add flavor, texture, and convenience to a wide range of processed foods, catering to the evolving tastes and preferences of consumers worldwide.

Shift in Consumption Patterns:

Changing consumption patterns, coupled with the increasing attractiveness of processed potatoes, are driving the demand for dried potatoes. With less than 50% of potatoes consumed fresh, the majority are processed into value-added products like dried potatoes. This shift in consumption patterns reflects the growing preference for processed foods and the broad applications of dried potatoes in culinary creations.

Extended Shelf Life for Enhanced Usability:

Advancements in drying technologies, including air drying, drum drying, spray drying, freeze drying, and vacuum drying, have extended the shelf life of dried potatoes, making them suitable for long-term storage and use. This extended shelf life enhances the usability of dried potatoes, enabling consumers and food service providers to incorporate them into various dishes and culinary creations with ease.

Rising Snack Industry:

The burgeoning snack industry, fueled by changing consumer eating habits and preferences, presents a significant growth opportunity for the dried potatoes market. As consumers increasingly opt for convenient, flavorful snacks to satisfy their cravings, dried potatoes emerge as a popular snacking option, driving demand and market growth.

Established Supply Chain and E-commerce Presence:

The robust supply chain for dried potatoes, coupled with the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, has facilitated seamless distribution and access to dried potatoes worldwide. Traditional sales channels and online platforms have enabled suppliers to reach customers directly, enhancing market reach and accessibility.

