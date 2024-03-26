Global Refractive Surgery Device Market Poised for Growth: Reaching US$312.3 Million by 2034

The global refractive surgery device market is expected to see consistent growth and reach a valuation of US$213.0 million by 2024. This indicates that the market will grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.90% between 2024 and 2034, resulting in an absolute monetary potential of US$312.3 million by that year.

Multiple Factors Fueling Market Growth

Several key trends are propelling the refractive surgery device market forward:

Patient Satisfaction Drives Demand: Positive patient outcomes and high satisfaction rates are encouraging more individuals to consider refractive surgery procedures. This growing interest translates to a rising demand for advanced refractive surgery devices.

Technological Innovation: Continuous advancements in refractive surgery technologies are leading to safer, more accurate, and customizable procedures. This focus on innovation attracts a wider range of patients seeking vision correction solutions.

Aging Population: The global population is aging, leading to a higher incidence of age-related vision problems like presbyopia. This trend creates a significant demand for refractive surgeries to address these issues.

Increased Screen Time: Modern lifestyles often involve extensive screen time, contributing to a rise in myopia cases. This necessitates corrective procedures, fueling the demand for refractive surgery devices.

Improved Healthcare Access: Expanding access to healthcare services, including refractive surgeries, in both developed and developing countries is significantly growing the market.

Heightened Awareness: Growing public awareness about refractive surgery options, fueled by advertising, word-of-mouth recommendations, and online resources, is increasing consumer confidence and interest in these procedures.

Enhanced Safety and Efficacy: Advancements in surgical techniques and equipment have considerably improved the safety and efficacy of refractive surgeries, reducing patient apprehension and attracting more potential candidates.

Rising Disposable Incomes: Increasing disposable incomes in many regions allow more people to consider elective procedures like refractive surgery, further propelling market growth.

Minimally Invasive Procedures: The availability of minimally invasive refractive surgery techniques minimizes recovery time, discomfort, and potential complications, making these procedures more appealing to patients.

Medical Tourism: The rise of medical tourism allows individuals to seek affordable refractive surgeries in countries with advanced healthcare infrastructure and lower costs, expanding the market reach.

Competitive Landscape:

Owing to its extended existence, the market for equipment used in refractive surgery is crowded with businesses that have established a solid presence abroad. The devices needed for refractive procedures are supplied by these firms to hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and emergency clinics.

Alcon Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Johnson & Johnson Vision, Bausch + Lomb, NIDEK Co., Ltd., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG are a few of the leading businesses in the industry. These businesses spend billions of dollars developing innovative technology to streamline, expedite, and improve the quality of surgery.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Eye-Q introduced an Advanced Customised LASIK machine at its Rewari eye-care facility, revolutionizing laser vision correction and eliminating the need for patients to travel to Gurugram. The hospital aimed to enhance the quality of life for individuals, particularly youth aged 18-35, by offering world-class eye-care treatments.

In September 2023, Alcon unveiled its largest-ever scientific program at the 41st Congress of the ESCRS in Vienna, Austria. The event showcased over 75 abstracts, presenting new data and innovations supporting ophthalmic surgical teams across cataract, refractive, visualization, and ocular health fields.

Key Companies in the Market:

Alcon Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Bausch + Lomb

NIDEK Co., Ltd.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

STAAR Surgical Company

Abbott Medical Optics

Topcon Corporation

Essilor International

Lumenis Ltd.

HOYA Corporation

Haag-Streit AG

Schwind eye-tech-solutions GmbH

iVIS Technologies

Oculentis GmbH

NIDEK Technologies Srl

Optovue, Inc.

OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

Refractive Surgery Device Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Lasers

Microkeratome

Aberrometers

Other Product Types

By Application:

Myopia

Hyperopia

Astigmatism

Presbyopia

Dry Eyes

By End-use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Ophthalmology Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe

