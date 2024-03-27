Porcine Vaccines Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2025

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-27 — /EPR Network/ — Swine production is essential for meeting global demand for pork, a staple protein source in many diets. However, the industry faces numerous challenges, including infectious diseases that can significantly impact herd health and productivity. Porcine vaccines offer an effective means of disease prevention, reducing the need for antibiotics and minimizing economic losses associated with disease outbreaks.

Porcine Vaccines market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 3,208.8 Mn by the end of 2025, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, 2017-2025

The significant players operating in the global Porcine Vaccines market are- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany), FORMOSA BIOMEDICAL INC.(Taiwan), Zoetis (U.S.), Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.), Hester Biosciences Limited. (India), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Elanco (U.S.), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (U.S.), HIPRA, S.A (Spain), Bimeda, Inc (Ireland), Ceva (France), ARKO Laboratories (U.S.)

Key Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Pork: Rising global demand for pork, driven by population growth, urbanization, and changing dietary preferences, fuels the need for sustainable swine production practices and effective disease management strategies, driving demand for porcine vaccines. Disease Prevention and Control: Porcine vaccines are essential tools for preventing and controlling infectious diseases such as porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS), swine influenza, foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), and porcine circovirus-associated diseases, which can cause significant morbidity and mortality in swine herds. Regulatory Support: Regulatory agencies worldwide recognize the importance of vaccination in animal health and food safety, supporting the development, registration, and use of porcine vaccines through guidelines and regulations governing veterinary biologics. Advancements in Vaccine Technology: Ongoing advancements in vaccine technology, including novel adjuvants, recombinant antigens, and vector-based vaccines, enable the development of more efficacious, safe, and cost-effective porcine vaccines, driving market growth and innovation.

Recent Developments:

Next-Generation Vaccines: The development of next-generation porcine vaccines with improved efficacy, duration of immunity, and safety profiles, leveraging advanced vaccine platforms and delivery systems, enhances disease control and herd protection against emerging and re-emerging pathogens. Disease Surveillance and Monitoring: Enhanced disease surveillance and monitoring programs enable early detection of infectious diseases, facilitating rapid response and targeted vaccination strategies to prevent disease spread and minimize economic losses. Integrated Health Management: Integrated health management programs that combine vaccination with biosecurity measures, herd management practices, and diagnostic testing help optimize swine health and productivity, supporting sustainable pork production systems. Global Collaboration: Collaboration among governments, industry stakeholders, and research institutions fosters knowledge sharing, capacity building, and technology transfer in porcine vaccine development and deployment, addressing regional disease challenges and promoting global food security.

Market Segmentation –

by Disease Diarrhea

Swine Influenza

Arthritis

Bordetella Rhinitis

Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS)

Porcine Circovirus Associated Disease (PCVAD)

Others (CHRS, Leptospirosis, etc.) by Technology Inactivated Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

DNA Vaccines by End-user Veterinary Hospitals

Hog Production Farms

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Porcine Vaccines Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

