Oral Thin Films Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-27 — /EPR Network/ — Oral thin films, also known as oral dissolvable films or oral strips, are made from water-soluble polymers that disintegrate or dissolve when placed on the tongue or buccal mucosa, allowing for rapid drug absorption through the oral mucosa. These films can be formulated with a wide range of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), including over-the-counter and prescription medications, vitamins, and nutraceuticals, offering versatility in drug delivery.

Oral Thin Films market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 7.1 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global Oral Thin Films market are- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., C.L. Pharm, Cure Pharmaceutical, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Indivior plc, IntelGenx Corp., Kyu Kyu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., DK Livkon Pvt. Ltd., NAL Pharma, Seoul Pharma Co., Ltd., Shilpa Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and ZIM Laboratories Limited.

Key Drivers:

Patient Convenience and Compliance: Oral thin films offer a convenient dosing option for patients who have difficulty swallowing pills or liquids, including pediatric, geriatric, and neurologically impaired individuals, enhancing medication adherence and improving treatment outcomes. Rapid Onset of Action: The rapid disintegration and absorption of drugs from oral thin films result in faster onset of action compared to traditional dosage forms, making them particularly suitable for drugs requiring rapid therapeutic effect, such as analgesics, antiemetics, and migraine medications. Improved Taste and Palatability: Oral thin films can be formulated with pleasant flavors and taste-masking agents, improving patient acceptance and compliance, especially among pediatric patients and individuals sensitive to the taste of medications. Portability and Discreetness: The compact size and portability of oral thin films make them ideal for on-the-go dosing and discreet administration, enabling patients to take their medications anytime, anywhere, without the need for water or additional equipment.

Recent Developments:

Expanded Therapeutic Applications: Advances in formulation technology and manufacturing processes have expanded the therapeutic applications of oral thin films to include a wide range of drug classes, including central nervous system (CNS) agents, cardiovascular drugs, hormone therapies, and respiratory medications. Customized Dosage and Drug Combinations: Manufacturers are developing oral thin films with customizable dosages and combinations of multiple APIs, allowing for personalized treatment regimens tailored to individual patient needs and preferences. Bioavailability Enhancement: Novel strategies for enhancing drug bioavailability and permeation through the oral mucosa, such as the incorporation of permeation enhancers, mucoadhesive polymers, and nanotechnology-based delivery systems, are being explored to optimize drug delivery efficiency and therapeutic efficacy. Regulatory Approvals and Market Expansion: Regulatory agencies worldwide are increasingly recognizing the safety, efficacy, and patient benefits of oral thin films, leading to the approval and commercialization of new products and the expansion of market reach into diverse therapeutic areas and global regions.

Market Segmentation –

Product Sublingual Film Fast-dissolving Oral Film Buccal Film

Indication Pain Management Neurological Disorders Nausea & Vomiting Opioid Dependence Others

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Oral Thin Films Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Oral Thin Films Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Oral Thin Films industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

