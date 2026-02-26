GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Menstrual Disorder Program, Providing Specialized Virtual Care for Women’s Reproductive Health Across the Nation

Helena, Montana, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its dedicated Menstrual Disorder Program, a comprehensive virtual care service designed to address the full spectrum of menstrual health concerns through evidence-based diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing management. Delivered by a network of board-certified gynecologists, reproductive endocrinologists, and women’s health specialists, this program provides accessible, expert care for conditions affecting millions of women throughout their reproductive years.

Menstrual disorders represent one of the most common yet undertreated areas of women’s health, affecting an estimated one in four women during their lifetime. Conditions ranging from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis to dysmenorrhea and abnormal uterine bleeding significantly impact quality of life, fertility, and long-term health outcomes. Yet barriers including specialist shortages, lengthy wait times, and geographic disparities prevent many women from receiving timely, comprehensive care. GoTo Telemed’s program eliminates these barriers by bringing expert reproductive health support directly to women through secure, confidential virtual consultations.

“Menstrual health is foundational to women’s overall well-being, yet for too long, these conditions have been normalized, dismissed, or undertreated,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Menstrual Disorder Program changes that paradigm. We provide women with direct access to specialists who understand the complexity of reproductive health, offer evidence-based diagnostic and treatment pathways, and deliver continuous support across the lifespan—from adolescence through perimenopause. Through telehealth, we ensure that every woman, regardless of where she lives, receives the expert care she deserves.”

Comprehensive Clinical Services Across the Menstrual Health Spectrum

GoTo Telemed’s Menstrual Disorder Program addresses the full range of menstrual health concerns through specialized clinical pathways:

Clinical Focus Services and Interventions

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Comprehensive evaluation including menstrual history, hormonal assessment, and metabolic screening; management of irregular cycles, androgen excess, and infertility concerns; coordination with endocrinology for metabolic complications including insulin resistance and diabetes risk

Endometriosis Expert consultation for suspected endometriosis including symptom assessment and diagnostic planning; pain management strategies; coordination with surgical specialists when intervention indicated; ongoing support for disease monitoring and treatment optimization

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Evaluation of heavy, prolonged, or irregular bleeding including history, symptom tracking, and appropriate diagnostic testing; management options including hormonal therapy and procedural planning; coordination with gynecology for further evaluation when indicated

Dysmenorrhea (Painful Periods) Assessment of pain patterns and impact on daily functioning; evidence-based treatment including NSAIDs, hormonal options, and complementary approaches; monitoring for underlying conditions requiring specialized intervention

Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) and PMDD Comprehensive evaluation using validated symptom tracking tools; treatment planning including lifestyle modifications, nutritional support, and pharmacologic options; coordination with behavioral health for severe premenstrual dysphoric disorder

Amenorrhea (Absent Periods) Diagnostic evaluation for primary or secondary amenorrhea including hormonal assessment; identification of underlying causes including hypothalamic dysfunction, premature ovarian insufficiency, or structural abnormalities; fertility counseling and long-term health monitoring

Perimenopause and Menopause Transition Management of menstrual changes during the transition to menopause; symptom management including vasomotor symptoms and sleep disturbances; hormone therapy counseling and monitoring; bone health and cardiovascular risk assessment

Adolescent Menstrual Health Developmentally appropriate care for young women initiating menstrual cycles; evaluation of cycle irregularities, heavy bleeding, or severe pain; education and support for families navigating adolescent reproductive health concerns

Evidence-Based Diagnostic and Treatment Protocols

The program operates within a rigorous clinical framework aligned with leading professional guidelines, including those from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Endocrine Society:

Structured Initial Assessment: New patients undergo comprehensive virtual evaluation including detailed menstrual history, symptom characterization, review of prior diagnostic testing, and assessment of impact on quality of life. When indicated, providers order appropriate laboratory studies at local facilities, with results reviewed during follow-up consultations.

Symptom Tracking and Monitoring: Patients receive access to digital tracking tools enabling systematic recording of cycle characteristics, pain levels, bleeding patterns, and associated symptoms. This objective data supports accurate diagnosis and enables precise treatment monitoring.

Personalized Treatment Planning: Based on comprehensive assessment, providers develop individualized treatment plans incorporating evidence-based options including hormonal therapies, non-hormonal pharmacologic interventions, nutritional and lifestyle modifications, and complementary approaches.

Integrated Laboratory and Imaging Coordination: When diagnostic testing is required, providers order appropriate studies at patient-selected local facilities, with results securely transmitted to GoTo Telemed’s platform for interpretation and incorporation into the treatment plan.

Specialist Collaboration and Referral: For complex cases requiring surgical intervention, advanced reproductive endocrinology, or multidisciplinary care, the program facilitates seamless referral to GoTo Telemed’s network of affiliated specialists, ensuring continuity and warm handoffs.

Addressing Disparities in Women’s Health Access

The Menstrual Disorder Program directly confronts persistent barriers to reproductive health care:

Geographic Access: Millions of women in rural and underserved communities lack access to gynecologic specialists. Telehealth eliminates this barrier, connecting patients with expert providers regardless of location.

Wait Time Reduction: Average wait times for gynecology appointments in many markets exceed three months. GoTo Telemed’s program provides consultations within days, accelerating diagnosis and treatment initiation.

Specialist Shortages: The national shortage of reproductive endocrinologists and subspecialty gynecologists leaves many women with complex conditions without access to appropriate expertise. GoTo Telemed’s nationwide network ensures access to specialized care for conditions including PCOS and endometriosis.

Adolescent Access Barriers: Young women often face particular challenges accessing reproductive health care due to transportation limitations, school schedules, and privacy concerns. Virtual visits from home remove these barriers while maintaining confidentiality.

Continuity Across the Lifespan: Women’s reproductive health needs evolve from adolescence through menopause. The program provides continuous, coordinated care across all life stages, with seamless transitions between providers as needs change.

Integration Within GoTo Telemed’s Comprehensive Ecosystem

The Menstrual Disorder Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed’s unified telehealth platform:

Unified Health Record: All consultation documentation, laboratory results, and treatment plans are incorporated into the patient’s lifetime electronic health record, accessible to all authorized providers across medical and specialty care. A primary care physician can instantly review gynecologic history when managing overall health; an endocrinologist can access menstrual history when evaluating metabolic concerns.

Seamless Care Coordination: When patients present with conditions requiring multidisciplinary care—such as PCOS with metabolic complications or endometriosis requiring surgical evaluation—the platform facilitates warm handoffs to appropriate specialists within GoTo Telemed’s network.

Integrated Pharmacy Services: Prescriptions for hormonal therapies, pain management, and other medications are transmitted electronically to patient-selected pharmacies, with automated refill management and adherence monitoring.

Patient Portal Access: Patients access their care plans, communicate with their providers, schedule follow-up visits, and complete symptom tracking through GoTo Telemed’s secure patient portal and mobile application.

Insurance and Billing Integration: The program accepts major commercial insurance plans, Medicare, and Medicaid, with GoTo Telemed’s revenue cycle management team handling all claims and prior authorizations. Patients receive clear, transparent information about coverage and any out-of-pocket costs before their consultation.

Clinical Impact and Quality of Life Outcomes

The clinical benefits of timely, expert menstrual disorder management are well-documented and profound:

Improved Quality of Life: Effective management of menstrual disorders significantly reduces pain, normalizes bleeding patterns, and improves physical and emotional well-being, enabling women to fully participate in work, school, and daily activities.

Fertility Optimization: Early diagnosis and management of conditions including PCOS and endometriosis improves fertility outcomes and reduces time to conception for women planning pregnancy.

Reduced Disease Progression: Appropriate management of conditions such as endometriosis slows disease progression and reduces long-term complications including chronic pain and fertility impairment.

Metabolic Health Improvement: Comprehensive PCOS management addressing insulin resistance and metabolic complications reduces long-term risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Mental Health Benefits: Effective treatment of menstrual disorders reduces associated anxiety and depression, with corresponding improvements in overall mental health and well-being.

A Transformative Opportunity for Women’s Health Providers

For gynecologists, reproductive endocrinologists, and women’s health specialists, GoTo Telemed’s Menstrual Disorder Program offers a meaningful practice opportunity:

Focus on Meaningful Work: Providers dedicate their practice to a population with profound needs for specialized, compassionate care, experiencing the satisfaction of improving women’s health outcomes across the lifespan.

Flexible Practice Model: Clinicians maintain complete autonomy over their schedules, practicing as little or as much as desired while serving a nationwide population of women seeking reproductive health expertise.

Complete Practice Support: GoTo Telemed provides full malpractice insurance coverage, comprehensive billing and coding support for women’s health services, and immediate access to a growing population of patients seeking menstrual disorder management.

Interdisciplinary Collaboration: Providers work within an integrated team alongside primary care physicians, endocrinologists, behavioral health specialists, and other women’s health professionals, contributing their expertise to comprehensive patient care.

No Administrative Burden: The platform handles all credentialing, scheduling, billing, and documentation, allowing clinicians to focus entirely on clinical care and patient relationships.

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance

The Menstrual Disorder Program operates within GoTo Telemed’s rigorous compliance framework:

State-Specific Licensure Management: Verification of active, unrestricted licenses in all states where care is delivered, with support for interstate licensure compacts

Women’s Health Clinical Guidelines: Adherence to ACOG practice bulletins and evidence-based guidelines for menstrual disorder management

Quality Monitoring: Ongoing peer review, competency assessments, and patient outcome tracking ensuring maintenance of highest care standards

HIPAA-Compliant Infrastructure: Enterprise-grade encryption, access controls, and regular third-party security audits ensuring complete protection of patient health information

Availability and Partnerships

GoTo Telemed’s Menstrual Disorder Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform and mobile application. Women may enroll directly or be referred by their primary care provider, gynecologist, or other health professional.

Women’s health specialists interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

GoTo Telemed is actively forming strategic partnerships with:

Obstetrics and gynecology practices seeking to expand virtual service offerings

Primary care networks managing women’s health across large populations

Fertility centers and reproductive endocrinology practices

Health plans and Medicare Advantage organizations

Employer wellness programs and women’s health initiatives

College and university health services

Community health centers serving underserved women

