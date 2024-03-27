Plant-Based Butter Market Primed for Remarkable Growth | Future Market Insights

Steady increase in consumer awareness levels about ethics of producing animal-based foods & beverages, and the impact of animal husbandry on the environment are key factors that are driving demand for plant-based butter. Further, the surging vegan and vegetarian global population, and the culinary importance of butter is creating a surge in shelf space and retail sales in the market. The wide range of plant-based dairy sources and the associated flavor profiles, positively influence growth of the market, appealing to a wider consumer demographic.

According to a new report from ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI), the global plant-based butter market surpassed US$ 2.4 Bn in 2020. The market study has tracked demand in more than 20 countries, with a comprehensive section on the effects of the covid-19 pandemic on the industry.

Vegan food and beverage sales are increasing as consumers become more aware of the negative health effects of animal-derived goods. Plant-based butter sales have increased dramatically as the market has grown in general.

Key Takeaways Global plant-based butter market to exhibit CAGR exceeding 7.5% through 2030 Soy-milk based butter held nearly 40% share in 2020 Online retail distribution to register relatively faster growth, aided by benefits in terms of consumer engagement US to remain the largest market, pegging North America to surpass US$ 200 Mn in 2020“The plant-based butter market is a nascent phase and is being increasingly viewed as a high-potential product in the dairy alternative industry, as a healthy alternative to conventional fatty food products, which will aid growth in the market for the foreseeable future,” says a FMI analyst.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis The covid-19 pandemic has resulted in substantial changes in the dietary preferences of consumers around the world. Concerns over transmission of the virus through animal based products has aided the adoption of plant-based alternatives.

Also, plant-based butter can be sourced from oat milk, rice milk, corn milk, soy milk, pea milk, almond milk, coconut milk, cashew milk, flax milk, and hemp milk among others, allowing for a wider flavor range. While demand from the food service sector is likely to drop owing to lockdown restrictions, home consumption with sales through online sales is expected to rise.

The prospects of the plant-based butter market has widened since early 2020. As per the Good Food Institute, sales of plant-based foods surpassed that of animal based alternatives since the advent of the crisis, and will continue through the forecast period.

Who is Winning?The plant-based butter market is competitive and characterized by the presence of small and mid-scale players. Leading manufacturers are effectively leveraging demand for natural, clean label products, with the aim of geographic expansion and widening product portfolios for long term growth.

Some of the leading players in the plant-based butter market include Conagra Brands Inc., Upfield Foods, Miyoko’s Creamery, Wayfare Food, Prosperity Organic Food Inc., Lyrical Foods Inc., Califia Farms, Premier Organics, Naturli Foods, Ekogram-the real food, Wildfriend Foods, The J.M. Smuker Co., The Leaviet Corp., Milkadamia, among others.

