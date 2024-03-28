How Do Beauty and Personal Care Products Influence Consumer Behavior?

Beauty And Personal Care Products Industry Data Book – Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics and Fragrances Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry was valued at USD 518.56 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s beauty and personal care products sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Skin Care Market Growth & Trends

The global Skin Care Market size is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of incorporating skincare products into their routine. As a result, these products offer a range of benefits, such as shielding the skin from environmental harm, minimizing signs of aging, and promoting overall skin health. Additionally, the beauty and self-care culture has experienced a surge in recent years, driven by social media influence and the desire for self-expression and self-pampering. This is expected to boost the skin care product demand over the upcoming years.

Consumers increasingly seek skincare products that offer multiple benefits. Conventional products are multi-functional products that combine skincare steps into one, such as moisturizers with built-in SPF, tinted moisturizers, and BB creams that provide hydration, sun protection, and coverage in a single application. Moreover, manufacturers of conventional skincare products are expanding their reach into emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Latin America. These regions present significant growth opportunities, and brands are adapting their products and marketing strategies to cater to the specific preferences and needs of these markets.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Beauty And Personal Care Products Industry Data Book – Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics and Fragrances Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Hair Care Market Growth & Trends

The global Hair Care Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Consumers have become more conscious about the health and appearance of their hair. Concerns such as hair damage, dryness, dandruff, hair loss, and scalp issues have been driving the demand for hair care products over the last few years. Hair care brands continually invest in research and development to introduce innovative formulations, ingredients, and technologies. These advancements lead to the creation of new and improved products that offer enhanced benefits, such as nourishment, repair, and protection for different hair types and concerns.

Consumers are increasingly recognizing the importance of scalp health in maintaining healthy hair. There is a growing trend of conventional hair care products focusing on repairing and protecting damaged hair. These products aim to address concerns related to hair breakage, split ends, and heat damage caused by styling tools and chemical treatments. This is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Go through the table of content of Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Beauty and Personal Care Products industry are:

Unilever

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Revlon

Procter & Gamble

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter